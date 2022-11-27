Iowa-TCU Basketball Takeaways – Sports Illustrated Iowa Hawkeyes News, Analysis and More

It was the first loss of the season, but Iowa’s 79-66 defeat to TCU in Saturday’s Emerald Coast Classic Championship game was a lesson for the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes (5-1) never led, and were behind by as much as 23 points in the second half to the Horned Frogs (5-1), who looked more like the No. 14 team they were at the start of the season than the team that lost to Northwestern State in the third game of the season.

Iowa’s level of competition is going to be on a steady rise over the next couple of weeks, and this tournament, with matchups against Clemson and TCU, was a good indicator of what the Hawkeyes can do well, and what they need to improve.

