Iowa State Women’s basketball team ranked No. 8 in the AP Preseason Poll.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Iowa State Women’s basketball team arrived at the Big 12 Conference’s media day at the T-Mobile Center Tuesday not only as one of the most respected teams in the league, but the entire country.

The Cyclones were ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll released Tuesday. It’s the second-highest preseason national ranking in program history.

The highest was when Iowa State entered the 1999-2000 season at No. 7.

Iowa State's women's basketball head Coach Bill Fennelly talks to media during the university women's basketball media day at the university's Sukup basketball facility Monday, Oct 10, 2022, in Ames, Iowa

The hype for the Cyclones may be higher than it ever has been. The Cyclones return three key contributors from a season ago when they won a single-season school record 28 games and reached the Sweet 16.

More:Iowa State Women’s basketball media day takeaways: What’s left for Ashley Joens to work on?

The three big contributors, Ashley Joens, Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski, are a big reason why the Cyclones were selected to finish first in the Big 12 this upcoming season.

