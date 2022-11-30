Iowa State Women’s basketball rebounds with dominating win over SIUE

AMES – Just 48 hours after suffering its first loss of the season, the Iowa State Women’s basketball team got a quick opportunity to get back on track.

The eighth-ranked Cyclones showed no lingering effects from their first setback of the season during a 93-43 win over SIUE at Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night.

Iowa State improved to 6-1. More importantly, the Cyclones were able to successfully rebound from their first defeat of what is expected to be a highly successful campaign.

The loss came Sunday night when Iowa State fell to No. 10 North Carolina in the Championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. The Cyclones saw a 17-point lead disappear against the Tar Heels.

Iowa State's Emily Ryan (11) takes a shot over Southern Illinois' Sofie Lowis (24) during the second quarter at Hilton Coliseum on Tuesday.

Iowa State players didn’t have much time to dwell on the loss with the quick turnaround. The Cyclones didn’t get back to Ames until 5:45 am Monday.

By then, their attention was on an SIUE team that was winless in its first five games. Iowa State had no problem handling their next opponent. Lexi Donarski finished with a game-high 22 points, six assists and three rebounds. Emily Ryan added 13 points and seven assists.

