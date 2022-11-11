Iowa State Women’s basketball improves to 2-0 with win over Southern

AMES − The Iowa State Women’s basketball team cruised through its only exhibition game of the season and rolled through Monday’s season opener with a dominating win over Cleveland State. Thursday, the Cyclones faced a bit of a challenge.

Iowa State survived poor early shooting, overcame some struggles defensively and ultimately did what it was supposed to by beating Southern 79-55 at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State Cyclones forward/center Stephanie Soares (10) takes a shot over Southern Lady Jaguars center Xyllize Harrison (32) during the first quarter at Hilton Coliseum Thursday, Nov.10, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Photo by Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

The win moved Iowa State to 2-0 on the season. Lexi Donarski, who shot 8-for-16 from the field, including 5-13 from 3-point range, finished with 22 points. Ashley Joens added a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

More:Iowa State Women’s basketball team signs Bishop Garrigan high school star Audi Crooks

Iowa State needed all of them early on as the Cyclones had to overcome a sluggish start that saw the Cyclones lead just 18-12 after the first quarter and only 40-29 at halftime.

