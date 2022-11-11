Iowa State Women’s basketball improves to 2-0 with win over Southern

AMES − The Iowa State Women’s basketball team cruised through its only exhibition game of the season and rolled through Monday’s season opener with a dominating win over Cleveland State. Thursday, the Cyclones faced a bit of a challenge.

Iowa State survived poor early shooting, overcame some struggles defensively and ultimately did what it was supposed to by beating Southern 79-55 at Hilton Coliseum.

The win moved Iowa State to 2-0 on the season. Lexi Donarski, who shot 8-for-16 from the field, including 5-13 from 3-point range, finished with 22 points. Ashley Joens added a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Iowa State needed all of them early on as the Cyclones had to overcome a sluggish start that saw the Cyclones lead just 18-12 after the first quarter and only 40-29 at halftime.

But Iowa State eventually got it going with a 10-0 run in the third quarter that pushed the lead to 60-38 after a basket and free throw from Donarski.

From there, the Cyclones cruised. Emily Ryan chipped in with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Here’s what we learned.

It was a night to remember for the Cyclones

While the night wasn’t perfect, it was still a memorable one. Before the game, the Cyclones dropped the banner to commemorate last season’s Sweet 16 appearance. It was Iowa State’s sixth trip to the Sweet 16 and first time since 2010. It’s already considered one of the most successful seasons in Iowa State history. The Cyclones set single-season school records for total wins (28) and victories in league play (14).

Iowa State had some problems with Southern

The score may not totally reflect it, but Southern gave Iowa State some serious problems, especially with its shooting. Southern, which put up 34 against Iowa earlier in the week, almost had that in the first half. The Jaguars shot 44% from the field in the first half and only trailed Iowa State 40-29 at the half. Southern did cool off and Iowa State eventually got into a rhythm, but it was still a good test.

Injury updates

Maggie Vick and Beatriz Jordao were once again not available to play Thursday night. Vick, who suffered a broken hand, recently had her cast removed. Jordao has been dealing with lower leg issues. Both are not expected to return until at least Thanksgiving.