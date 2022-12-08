Iowa State Women’s basketball goes cold on offense in loss at Iowa

IOWA CITY – For all the success the Iowa State Women’s basketball team has had this season, one glaring problem has emerged for the Cyclones. Despite all the scoring they brought back and all the experience they returned, their offense has gone stagnant at times and failed to produce for long stretches.

Those problems re-emerged Wednesday.

Iowa State struggled to get baskets all night and it cost the Cyclones mightily with another loss. The eighth-ranked Cyclones suffered a 70-57 loss to No. 13 Iowa before an announced crowd of 13,802 fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Cyclones have lost two of their last three games and fell to 6-2.

“We’re capable of making those shots,” said Iowa State Coach Bill Fennelly. “We’re just not doing it and we haven’t done it for a while.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button