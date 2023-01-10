Iowa State Women’s basketball forward Stephanie Soares out for the season with a torn ACL

Iowa State Women’s basketball forward Stephanie Soares will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in her left knee, the program announced. Here’s what you need to know:

Soares suffered the injury early in Sunday’s game against Oklahoma.

The Brazil native joined Iowa State this summer after four years at The Master’s University at the NAIA level.

Soares is averaging 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocks through 13 games in Ames.

Iowa State (10-3) Ranks No. 15 in the nation.

The Athletic’s instant analysis:

What Soares’ injury means for Cyclones

Iowa State had the fourth-ranked offense in the country last season, per Her Hoop Stats, and brought back the bulk of that team to improve upon last year’s Sweet 16 finish; seven of the top eight Cyclones in minutes from 2021-22 returned, including Ashley Joens, a preseason All-American. What Iowa State needed was some defensive reinforcements, and the program found that in the form of Soares, a 6-foot-6 center who transferred after playing four years in the NAIA. With a dominant interior presence, the Cyclones have limited opponents to shooting 50 percent at the rim and taking only 23.1 percent of their shots there. The team’s defense is nearly 15 points per 100 possessions better with Soares on the court, the best on-off differential of any player on the team. – Merchant

How Iowa State replaces Soares’ defensive ability

The Cyclones have now lost the Fulcrum of their defensive identity. Junior Nyamer Diew will step in as the starting center, but at 6-foot-2, she is a much less imposing figure. In Iowa State’s first game without Soares on Sunday (she left after two minutes with the injury), Oklahoma made 16 shots at the rim; the Cyclones have been surrendering just 14.6 rim attempts per game all season. Iowa State will have to switch more on the perimeter to reduce downhill attacks. The team will also need to rely more on its offense — still a top-10 outfit nationally — to outscore opponents instead of stopping them. Still, it’s hard to see this team as a Big 12 title contender, let alone a Final Four threat, without Soares’ paint protection and offensive rebounding. – Merchant

What they are saying

“This was not how I expected my season to end, but I am grateful for the opportunities I have gotten at Iowa State” Soares said in a statement. “I could not have done this without the support of my teammates, coaches, Doctors and Athletic training staff and the fans at Hilton Coliseum. I know God gives me strength to get through this challenge in my life. I look forward to being there for my teammates and helping them achieve our goals and make the most of this special season.”

“There is nothing worse than to have a player sustain an injury that ends their season,” said Iowa State Coach Bill Fennelly. “We are heartbroken for Steph, I am proud of her and the major impact that she has made on our program and Iowa State University.”

(Photo: David Butler II/USA Today)