Iowa State Women’s basketball falls 73-64 to No. 10 North Carolina

Iowa State Women’s basketball falls 73-64 to No. 10 North Carolina

When it came time to compile the 2022-23 Iowa State Women’s basketball schedule, Cyclones Coach Bill Fennelly went to his players with an option. The team could go to a warm destination to enjoy a winter getaway. Or they could compete in the prestigious Phil Knight Invitational and truly test themselves.

The Cyclones chose the tough tournament in Portland, Ore., so they could prepare for a season full of big expectations.

The fourth-ranked Cyclones fell short in their toughest test of the young season, losing to No. 10 North Carolina 73-64 in Sunday’s Championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center.

Iowa State (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season after a second-half collapse. The Cyclones led by as many as 17 in the second quarter and had a 13-point lead at halftime. After Rolling past Michigan State in Friday’s tournament opener, the Cyclones appeared to be well on their way to another win. But North Carolina came alive in the second half.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button