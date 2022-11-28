Iowa State Women’s basketball falls 73-64 to No. 10 North Carolina

When it came time to compile the 2022-23 Iowa State Women’s basketball schedule, Cyclones Coach Bill Fennelly went to his players with an option. The team could go to a warm destination to enjoy a winter getaway. Or they could compete in the prestigious Phil Knight Invitational and truly test themselves.

The Cyclones chose the tough tournament in Portland, Ore., so they could prepare for a season full of big expectations.

The fourth-ranked Cyclones fell short in their toughest test of the young season, losing to No. 10 North Carolina 73-64 in Sunday’s Championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center.

Iowa State (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season after a second-half collapse. The Cyclones led by as many as 17 in the second quarter and had a 13-point lead at halftime. After Rolling past Michigan State in Friday’s tournament opener, the Cyclones appeared to be well on their way to another win. But North Carolina came alive in the second half.

The Tar Heels used a 22-3 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters to take the lead for the first time. Iowa State, which shot just 34% from the field for the game and battled foul trouble to several key contributors, fought to stay in the game. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, who finished with eight points off the bench, drained a 3-pointer to pull Iowa State to within two points. Lexi Donarski then sank a pair of free throws to tie the score at 64-64 with 54 seconds remaining.

Then it got ugly for Iowa State, with three turnovers in the final 56 seconds. North Carolina closed with a 9-0 run to put the game away.

Stephanie Soares finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa State. Ashley Joens tallied 18 points and nine rebounds.