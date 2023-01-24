Iowa State vs. Kansas State odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 24 predictions from proven model

The No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats will try to remain in first place atop the Big 12 standings when they face the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday night. The Wildcats have won 11 of their last 12 games, including wins over then-No. 2 Kansas and Texas Tech last week. Iowa State has dropped two of its last three games, falling to Oklahoma State in a 61-59 thriller on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 9 pm ET. The Cyclones are favored by 6 points in the latest Iowa State vs. Kansas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 134.5.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State spread: Iowa State -6

Iowa State vs. Kansas State over/under: 134 points

Iowa State vs. Kansas State money line: Iowa State -225, Kansas State +185

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State continues to be one of the best home teams in college basketball, having won all 10 of its games at James H. Hilton Coliseum coming into this matchup. The Cyclones have only lost two games in Big 12 play, with both of those setbacks coming by two points on the road. They have covered the spread in six of their last seven games, so they have been undervalued in conference play.

Kansas State is in a letdown spot after picking up two huge wins over Kansas and Texas Tech, making this a difficult scheduling spot. The Wildcats lost to TCU by 14 points on the road in their last road game, trailing 43-29 at halftime before cruising in the second half. Senior guard Jaren Holmes leads a balanced Iowa State lineup with 12.9 points and 3.3 assists per game, while Gabe Kalscheur (12.8) and Caleb Grill (10.3) are both scoring in double figures as well.

Why Kansas State can cover

Iowa State is going to have a tough time recovering from its loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, as it led by 16 points before blowing the lead in a 61-59 final. The Cyclones were sitting atop the conference standings prior to that setback. Kansas State avoided an upset loss in its game on Saturday, using a 31-13 run down the stretch to pick up a win against Texas Tech and jump to the top of the standings.

Markquis Nowell led Kansas State with a game-high 23 points, while Keyontae Johnson (15) and Ismael Massoud (12) also reached double digits. Johnson has re-established himself as one of the best players in college basketball, averaging 18.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have covered the spread in six of their last seven games and have won four of the last five meetings between these teams.

