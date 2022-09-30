Iowa State vs. Kansas odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Iowa State Cyclones (3-1) will try to spoil Kansas’ (4-0) perfect season when the teams square off on Saturday afternoon. Kansas has won its first four games of the season, including a 35-27 win over Duke last week. Iowa State had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 31-24 loss to then-No. 17 Baylor in Week 4.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm ET. The Cyclones are favored by three points in the latest Kansas vs. Iowa State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 59. Before Entering any Iowa State vs. Kansas picks, you’ll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football odds for Iowa State vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Iowa State spread: Kansas +3

Kansas vs. Iowa State over/under: 59 points

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas nearly appeared in the AP Top-25 Poll for the first time since 2009, but it will need to pull off another upset in order to make that happen. The Jayhawks have already knocked off West Virginia and Houston as underdogs, along with beating Tennessee Tech and Duke as favorites. They covered the 7-point spread in a 35-27 win over Duke in front of a national audience last week.

Their offense has been deadly this season, ranking seventh in the FBS in points per game (47.0). Kansas tallied a season-high 528 yards of offense last week, with quarterback Jalon Daniels starting to generate some Heisman Trophy buzz. The Jayhawks have covered the spread in seven consecutive games and have given bettors no reason to fade them so far this season.

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State got off to a strong start this season when it beat Southeast Missouri State, Iowa and Ohio in consecutive games. The Cyclones suffered their first loss of the campaign last week, coming up short in a 31-24 final against a ranked Baylor team. They will be the best defensive team that Kansas has faced, as they are allowing just 266 yards per game.

Sophomore Hunter Dekkers leads a capable offense, passing for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Junior running back Jirehl Brock has gone over 70 yards in all four games, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. The Cyclones have won seven straight games against Kansas, covering in four of the last five meetings.

