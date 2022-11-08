Iowa State University football’s defense ranks the best in the Big 12

AMES – As the record slumped and the offense sputtered, it was easy to overlook what had become commonplace over the past six years.

An Iowa State defense being excellent has simply become rote.

“I think sometimes you take for granted how well they’re playing,” Cyclones Coach Matt Campbell said last week. “Those guys are playing great football.”

The Cyclones’ offense finally found its footing in last weekend’s 31-14 win over West Virginia to stop a five-game losing streak and improve Iowa State’s record to 4-5 overall and 1-5 in the Big 12. It’s been the defense, though, why Iowa State had even a prayer of winning any of those previous five games as the offense consistently failed to reach the end zone.

