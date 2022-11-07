Iowa State soccer Coach Matt Fannon’s contract extended two years

Less than two weeks after being accused of mistreatment by former players, Iowa State Women’s soccer Coach Matt Fannon is getting a contract extension.

Iowa State announced Monday a two-year extension for Fannon, who has come under fire from former members of his programs at Iowa State and Bowling Green State University. Iowa State officials have declined to comment on the recent accusations.

“I respect and appreciate the continued commitment that Matt is making to the development of the women in our program, both on and off the playing field,” Iowa State director of athletics Jamie Pollard said in a statement announcing the extension. “He is instilling the same levels of expectation, discipline and accountability towards our student-athletes that all of our head coaches seek. I am excited about the future of our soccer program under Matt’s leadership.”

Fannon was previously under contract until 2024 before Iowa State’s decision to add two years to the deal.

Former Iowa State players have accused Fannon of body shaming, verbally berating players and coaches, and kicking balls at staff members. He’s also accused of forcing his players to do daily weigh-ins before and after practice and using a dangerous drill in which at least one player suffered a major injury.

Former Iowa State soccer player Oliva Wee was the first to come forward with allegations of mistreatment by Fannon. Eight other former members of the program, speaking to the Register on the condition of anonymity, verified parts of Wee’s claims and said change was sorely needed in the program.

Cora Anderson, a former goalkeeper for Iowa State, said in an interview with the Register that Fannon tried to kick her off the team after she was diagnosed with a medical condition.

Alysa Abernot, a former goalkeeper for Fannon at Bowling Green, where Fannon coached before coming to Ames, filed a Title IX complaint against Fannon, accusing him of telling her to get breast reduction surgery.

Iowa State has yet to comment on the allegations from the former players. The school hasn’t said if any Title IX complaints have been lodged against Fannon.

In Monday’s news release announcing the contract extension, senior associate athletics director Dr. Calli Sanders said school officials have “overwhelming confidence” in Fannon and the soccer coaching staff.

“We have a continuous evaluation process for all of our programs, including a robust communications platform for student-athletes to share their experiences,” said Sanders, who oversees Women’s soccer at the university. “In the last three years – including recent feedback from our current student-athletes – there is an overwhelming confidence in the leadership of our soccer program and the trajectory of the team’s future. Developing a winning culture takes time and our coaching staff and student- Athletes are united in working towards the competitive results that we desire.”