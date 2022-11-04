Iowa State men’s basketball optimistic after Sweet 16 run in 2022

AMES – Iowa State’s identity last year was not only undeniable, it was immediately recognizable.

From the moment that group got on the floor in Game 1 to the time they walked off the United Center court in the Sweet 16, those Cyclones were about defense, defense and more defense.

Ultimately, the group Coach TJ Otzelberger has assembled for Year 2, which begins Monday at Hilton Coliseum against IUPUI (7 pm; ESPN+), will likely have to adopt that same identity if it hopes to replicate some of that success.

Miami guard Kameron McGusty (23) attempts a shot against Iowa State's Jaz Kunc during a Sweet 16 game in Chicago on March 25.

Although Otzelberger isn’t particularly keen on drawing many parallels from that Sweet 16 team to this year’s iteration.

“I’m really not interested in comparing this group to last year,” Otzelberger. “Hopefully say it once and not say it again.

“To me, this is a totally different group with totally different variables. There’s a lot of differences, and we’re going to focus on what this team can be.”

Intraconference transfers more norm than aberration for Big 12 men’s basketball teams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button