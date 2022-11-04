Iowa State men’s basketball optimistic after Sweet 16 run in 2022

AMES – Iowa State’s identity last year was not only undeniable, it was immediately recognizable.

From the moment that group got on the floor in Game 1 to the time they walked off the United Center court in the Sweet 16, those Cyclones were about defense, defense and more defense.

Ultimately, the group Coach TJ Otzelberger has assembled for Year 2, which begins Monday at Hilton Coliseum against IUPUI (7 pm; ESPN+), will likely have to adopt that same identity if it hopes to replicate some of that success.

Although Otzelberger isn’t particularly keen on drawing many parallels from that Sweet 16 team to this year’s iteration.

“I’m really not interested in comparing this group to last year,” Otzelberger. “Hopefully say it once and not say it again.

“To me, this is a totally different group with totally different variables. There’s a lot of differences, and we’re going to focus on what this team can be.”

Intraconference transfers more norm than aberration for Big 12 men’s basketball teams

Otzelberger’s reluctance to relate the two teams is understandable for a number of factors. Perhaps most notable is that it will help keep expectations in check. Last year’s Squad wildly outperformed even the most optimistic forecasts for a program coming off a 2-22 season with a first-year coach. Expecting such a similar overachievement probably wouldn’t be wise.

Additionally, it’s very much a different team with just four role players returning and the rest of the roster filled by transfers and freshmen.

“Last year we had a new group of guys, it’s kind of similar to that,” Jaz Kunc, one of those four returnees, said. “Obviously, it’s going to take a little time to get adjusted, but I feel like we’re doing a good job.”

Iowa State got its first cracks at making those adjustments in recent weeks with closed scrimmages against Creighton and Northwestern.

“When you have a lot of new guys, you’re trying a lot of different combinations to see who plays well together in what lineups, things you can do offensively and defensively,” Otzelberger said. “The purpose of those is to learn those things and put yourself in the best position moving forward.

“With both opportunities, there was a lot we gained from them. Things that we learned that can make us a better team.”

Big 12 men’s basketball remains ‘eye-opening’ after another national championship

The most pressing question for Iowa State is how will it generate enough offense after a year in which it ranked 171St nationally in adjusted offense and did not add much in the way of proven Offensive players. The Cyclones also lost Presumed starting point guard Jeremiah Williams, a transfer from Temple, to an Achilles Tendon injury for the season.

“Across the board how we’re playing offense, there’s a few different ways that we’re doing things,” Otzelberger said, “but certainly one of them is the point guard facilitating and getting things going for us.”

Freshmen Tamin Lipsey and Eli King figure to get heavy point guard minutes with St. Bonaventure transfer Jaren Holmes also expected to contribute there, although Holmes’ ability to score may deter Otzelberger from playing him on the ball for long stretches.

“We’ve looked at different (players) at that position, whether it be Tamin, Eli or Jaren,” Otzelberger said, “we’ll continue to explore those. The point guard can get the ball moving and spread the ball around, that really has an effect on everybody else.”

The reveal for what Iowa State has already put together and the continued search for answers begins Monday.

“We want to be a hard-nosed defensive team, impose our will on the opponent, and I think we already have that identity,” center Osun Osunniyi said. “The plan is to go out there Monday night and show (fans) who we’re going to be all year.”

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at [email protected] or (515) 284-8000. Ffollow him at @TravisHines21.