Iowa State football’s Senior Day Highlights father-son Coberleys

AMES – “Cobes needs Cobes.”

Mark Coberley remembers it well. So does his son Beau. And Matt Campbell?

“It’s one of those moments I won’t forget,” the head coach said.

Beau had just cracked Iowa State’s football depth chart before the 2019 Northern Iowa game his sophomore year. A walk-on whose dad just happened to be the team’s long-time athletic trainer back then (now he is the associate athletics director for sports medicine) was preparing to play a significant role.

Then disaster. Beau Tore an ACL during a non-contact drill. Surgery. Six months on the sidelines. Agonizing rehab.

“I was out there on the field when he Tore it,” Mark told me. “You have to quickly flip out of dad mode and into trainer mode.”

Iowa State Senior Day marks close end to father-son football duo

That unique father-son football relationship is almost over. The Cyclones’ annual Senior Day ceremony is before Saturday’s 6 pm game against Texas Tech at Jack Trice Stadium. After that, it’s at TCU. A game beyond that isn’t guaranteed.

“I’m not sure what it’s going to be like, to be honest with you,” Mark told me of Saturday’s ceremony. “It’s going to be a good day for Beau. It’s been a long, long journey, being a little kid sitting on the grass hill at games, and hanging out in the training room since he’s been a little tyke. They can do a litany of who’s who in the Iowa State football program.

“He always wanted to test himself against players at this level. They did it.”

Beau is still a walk-on, although he has an academic scholarship. He got his undergraduate degree in three years. He’s in grad school, a teaching assistant in the university’s Journalism department, attends classes and, oh by the way, does the daily stuff all the football players do.

Talk about a commitment.

“It’s going to be bittersweet,” Beau said about Saturday. “I know I’m going out with the best group of guys I could ever ask for. I’ve been lucky. Blessed.”

He’ll go out with stars like Xavier Hutchinson, Trevor Downing, O’Rien Vance and Anthony Johnson Jr., among others. They’ve all got stories. So does Beau.

“I’m happy for him,” Mark said. “He had Ivy League opportunities and FCS opportunities, but he’s got Cyclone blood in him. He’s a competitive kid. Coming from a smaller school (West Marshall), he always wanted an opportunity to see if he could compete with our guys.”

Beau has been friends with stars such as Leonard Johnson (his favorite), Todd Blythe, Allen Lazard, David Montgomery, and of course with stars of the past few years. His freshman roommate at the campus’ Fredericksen Court apartments was none other than Brock Purdy.

“You don’t even think about it in the moment, how blessed I’ve been,” Beau said. “Some of the guys hit you up, and Brock − I was with Sean Shaw eating breakfast, then all of a sudden the backup quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers came up from behind and started hugging me.

“I used to sit on the hill playing two-man touch when I was just a little kid. I’d get to go down on the field before games with my dad. I saw him in the locker room after games.

“Being out there with him one more time … I’m beyond grateful I get that opportunity. They taught me Iowa State football. It’s all part of this incredible journey I’ll always remember.

Through a torn ACL, the Iowa State football pair are closer than ever

Know this: It’s been cool for dad, too.

“My wife (Denise) used to bring Beau and his sister (MacKenzie) up to the training room to hang out,” Mark said. “In this business, you’re in the facility a lot. You’re away from your kids. I’m Lucky to have been in a situation where they could come and hang out with some of the best Athletes this school’s seen.”

Yeah, that’s neat, and even the torn ACL had a heart-warming outcome.

“Cobes needs Cobes,” someone hollered loudly, as Beau laid on the ground.

“I felt terrible for him, but at the same time, what we were going to do for him, and what he was going to go through, would be an experience he’ll never forget. At the end of the day, every kid that’s gone through it, has come out for the better.”

A unique experience, for sure, the excruciating hours and hours of being rehabbed by your father. You love him, despite the pain he’s putting you through.

“I walked myself to the training room after it happened,” Beau said, recalling the incident. “My dad did the test. It wasn’t looking great. It wasn’t great, but you know what? Through that whole journey, I spent more time with him than ever. Every morning at 6 am, he’s kicking my butt.”

And now, it’s almost over.

“Last week, Beau was named our Scout team player of the week,” Campbell said. “They started on special teams at Texas. Beau’s been through a lot. For Beau and Mark to go through this journey together – I don’t think it’s easy, when you’re the son of someone who has a leadership role.

“I watched Beau grow when he was rehabbing. Man, as a parent, you say how grateful, and what an experience it’s been for both of those guys. I’ve always thought their relationship was incredible, but during the ACL recovery to this very day, they’ve been inseparable.

“It’s an awesome story for their family, for sure.”

Cobes needs Cobes.

Saturday, it’ll be Cobes emotionally embraces Cobes.

