Iowa State football vs Texas Tech: Live score updates, analysis

For one last time this season, the Iowa State Cyclones are back in Jack Trice Stadium.

Their game Tonight against Texas Tech kicks off at 7 pm and will put a bow on the home slate of a disappointing season (4-6, 1-6 Big 12). They do still technically have a chance to extend their streak of appearing in five-straight Bowl games, but they’ll have to win a minimum of one of their final two games. With No. 4 TCU Looming next week, don’t hold your breath for a two-game winning streak to end the season.

That means tonight’s contest against the Red Raiders (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) holds a lot more at stake than just a potential fifth win for the Cyclones. It’s a chance to make a Bowl game, if they’re Lucky and five-win teams are needed to fill out the Slate of 43 games. Sure, some fans may look at a Bowl game as a meaningless consolation prize, just another day for ISU to impact their mood, but this time around Christmas. But that seemingly meaningless game means a lot to the staff and younger players, who benefit greatly from the 15 extra practices a Bowl game brings.

But in order to even have a shot, they’ll have to take down Texas Tech, who have one of the more potent offenses in the nation, averaging close to 34 points per game. That should be a fun matchup to watch against Iowa State’s elite-level defensive unit, which gives up a mere 16.7 points per contest, ranking them in the top-10 nationwide. The other sides of the ball are lackluster for both teams, Tech’s defense gives up close to 30 points per game and the Cyclones’ offense scores just 21.8 points per contest. So something’s gotta give there, one of those units is bound to have a good night.

Follow along here as we take you through the game from the senior day festivities all the way through the final whistle.