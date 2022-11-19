Iowa State football vs Texas Tech: Live score updates, analysis

For one last time this season, the Iowa State Cyclones are back in Jack Trice Stadium.

Their game Tonight against Texas Tech kicks off at 7 pm and will put a bow on the home slate of a disappointing season (4-6, 1-6 Big 12). They do still technically have a chance to extend their streak of appearing in five-straight Bowl games, but they’ll have to win a minimum of one of their final two games. With No. 4 TCU Looming next week, don’t hold your breath for a two-game winning streak to end the season.

That means tonight’s contest against the Red Raiders (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) holds a lot more at stake than just a potential fifth win for the Cyclones. It’s a chance to make a Bowl game, if they’re Lucky and five-win teams are needed to fill out the Slate of 43 games. Sure, some fans may look at a Bowl game as a meaningless consolation prize, just another day for ISU to impact their mood, but this time around Christmas. But that seemingly meaningless game means a lot to the staff and younger players, who benefit greatly from the 15 extra practices a Bowl game brings.

