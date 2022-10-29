Iowa State football vs. Oklahoma live score updates, Highlights

AMES — Iowa State football hosts Oklahoma on Saturday, and it could be the Cyclones’ chance to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Sooners aren’t at the top of the Big 12 like in years past. Instead, Oklahoma has the third-worst record in the conference, while Iowa State sits in dead last. The Sooner have beaten one Big 12 opponent and the Cyclones have yet to win a game against a conference opponent this season.

But Oklahoma does bring a stronger offense to Ames. Eric Gray is fourth in the conference with 695 rushing yards, and he adds five rushing touchdowns. Marvin Mims comes in with 542 receiving yards (third-best in the Big 12) and three receiving touchdowns.

Iowa State has weapons of its own in Hunter Dekkers and Xavier Hutchinson, but the Cyclones have struggled in both the receiving and running games.

Can Iowa State snap its losing streak on Saturday?

Follow along below to find out, with live updates throughout the game.

How does Iowa State come out strong after the bye week?

Sure, the Cyclones are coming into Saturday’s game without a win in over a month. But the good news for Iowa State is that this Oklahoma Matchup comes after a much-needed bye week for the Cyclones.

“We definitely needed the week off,” right guard Zach Ross said Tuesday. “Everyone’s bodies are kind of banged up but I think the vibe around the locker room is positive and we’re all ready for this week to play and go get a win.

“We all took a step back to see where those inches are off this year.”

Travis Hines took a look at how Iowa State approached the bye week and how players are hoping the time off will help them against Oklahoma.

Limiting Dillon Gabriel

Key for Iowa State: shutting down Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who missed time this season with an injury. It’s no overstatement to say that controlling Gabriel’s production could make or break this game.

Here are the facts. Gabriel left the TCU game with an apparent head injury. They did not play in Oklahoma’s next game against Texas. The Sooners lost 49-0 and had five players attempt to fill the void left by Gabriel. He returned in Oklahoma’s win over Kansas, throwing for 403 yards and two touchdowns.

If you want to know more about what Matt Campbell said about Gabriel during Tuesday’s media availability, Alyssa Hertel has you covered.

It starts with one-score games

All of Iowa State’s losses have been by one touchdown or less.

That’s four one-score losses in a row and seven losses out of 10 games over the past two seasons. Randy Peterson broke down what the Cyclones need to do to come out on top in those situations, as well as answered several fan questions ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

