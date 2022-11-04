Iowa State football turns recruiting misses to transfer wins

AMES – There’s a feature of coaches’ Pursuits that Dimitri Stanley found to be consistent when he was a prep player and later a Power 5 transfer.

“A lot of the time through the recruiting process,” Stanley said, “you get fed a lot of bullcrap.”

Given that propensity, the tools to move that manure – flattery, over-promises and downright deception – are paramount for players trying to navigate that messy landscape.

Iowa State wide receiver Dimitri Stanley (14) outruns Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles (25) in the fourth quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 29.

In the fast-paced, high-stakes world created by the transfer Portal in college football, an increasingly important shovel has become the pre-existing relationships between players and coaching staffs that previously recruited them.

That was certainly the case for Stanley as he made his way from Colorado to Iowa State and Coach Matt Campbell.

“Being that Veteran and being able to weed out the right from wrong in that scenario and already having an idea of ​​who Coach Campbell was,” Stanley said, “that made the decision a lot easier just from what I was being told and what I was believing.”

