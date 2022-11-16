Iowa State football saying Goodbye to more Fiesta Bowl stars

AMES – When Iowa State was saying goodbye to its most impactful senior class in its history last year, it was clear that a new era was beginning in Cyclone football. The success of the previous five years may endure, but it was going to have to be with an entirely different cast of characters.

As is almost always the case when painting with a broad brush, that was only mostly true.

The Cyclones may have lost program Legends like Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Mike Rose and Charlie Kolar, among a host of others, but there remained plenty of links to the most successful run in Iowa State football history returning for 2022.

Now, though, as Iowa State faces another senior day, those connections will dwindle further.

