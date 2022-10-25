Iowa State football preps for Oklahoma’s dangerous offense

Iowa State football jumped out to an undefeated start through the first three games, but it has been downhill for the Cyclones ever since.

Matt Campbell’s Squad has dropped the last four contests – all by one score. Sure, Baylor and Kansas State were ranked, but Iowa State holds an 0-4 record in conference play after losing each of those games by a touchdown or less.

Iowa State continues to have the worst scoring offense in the Big 12 while the Cyclones boast the conference’s best defense. ISU is the only Big 12 team without a conference win, and their hopes of any postseason play are quickly slipping away.

But Oklahoma, the Cyclones’ next opponent, hasn’t found the success it’s used to either. The Sooners (4-3) are third-last in the Big 12, in front of only Iowa State and West Virginia. Oklahoma’s only win against a conference opponent came over Kansas.

It’s hard to tell how Iowa State and Oklahoma will match up on Saturday, with both teams having down years.

Here’s what Campbell said during Tuesday’s media availability.

Oklahoma is ‘as explosive as anybody in the conference’

Yes, Oklahoma has barely squeezed in a winning record ahead of the Iowa State game on Saturday.

But Campbell also knows that the Sooners have faced similar injury issues as Iowa State and when Oklahoma is healthy, that could mean trouble for the Cyclones.

“You see a team that – obviously when their quarterback’s been healthy – they’ve been as explosive as anybody in the conference,” Campbell said. “Obviously a young man that knows this system really well, has had a lot of success in this system.”

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass against Kansas.

Key for Iowa State: shutting down Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who missed time this season with an injury. It’s no overstatement to say that controlling Gabriel’s production could make or break this game.

Here are the facts. Gabriel left the TCU game with an apparent head injury. They did not play in Oklahoma’s next game against Texas. The Sooners lost 49-0 and had five players attempt to fill the void left by Gabriel. He returned in Oklahoma’s win over Kansas, throwing for 403 yards and two touchdowns.

