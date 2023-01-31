Iowa State football Picks up commitment from JUCO edge Jefferson Adam

Iowa State football picked up a junior college commitment from Hocking College edge Jefferson Adam on Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound edge is ranked the No. 1 junior college product out of Michigan, No. 3 edge and No. 25 JUCO player in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. Jefferson could compete for Iowa State in the 2023 season and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Jefferson racked up tons of offers from Division I programs. In addition to Iowa State, he held offers from Ball State, Buffalo, Indiana, West Virginia, Akron, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Bowling Green, Butler, California, Delaware State, Eastern Michigan, Incarnate Word, Massachusetts, Morgan State, New Mexico, Tarleton State, UT Martin, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan and Youngstown State.

They visited Iowa State on Jan. 20. Jefferson took additional visits to Ball State, Buffalo, Indiana and West Virginia.

Hocking College posted a 6-3 record and Adam played in all nine contests. They recorded 17 total tackles and 8.5 sacks in the 2022-23 season.

Matt Campbell’s 2023 class is ranked No. 51 nationwide.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting Reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.