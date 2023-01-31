Iowa State football Picks up commitment from JUCO edge Jefferson Adam

Iowa State football picked up a junior college commitment from Hocking College edge Jefferson Adam on Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound edge is ranked the No. 1 junior college product out of Michigan, No. 3 edge and No. 25 JUCO player in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. Jefferson could compete for Iowa State in the 2023 season and has three years of eligibility remaining.

