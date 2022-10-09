Iowa State football drops Big 12 game vs. Kansas State

AMES — Iowa State football plays its first night game of the Saturday when Kansas State travels to Jack Trice Stadium for a Big 12 matchup.

The Cyclones enter the game with a 3-2 record, after back-to-back, one-score losses to Baylor and Kansas. The Wildcats, on the other hand, hit the road with a 4-1 record, having dropped just one game to Tulane in mid-September.

And this could’ve been an interesting matchup. Iowa State and Kansas State had the worst and second worst, respectively, offenses in the conference ahead of Saturday’s matchup. But on the flip side, the Cyclones Possessed the Big 12’s top defense and Kansas State is right behind in the No. 2 spots.

Saturday’s game leaned more on the defensive side, but neither the offense nor the defense for either team really shined. There were big moments, and Iowa State did take the lead Briefly late in the game. But it wasn’t enough to get past Kansas State’s offense and the Cyclones own mistakes.

Kansas State won, 10-9.

7:14/Q4 — Kansas State back on top

Chris Tennant kicks a 30-yard field goal and the Wildcats take back the lead. Kansas State took over five minutes off the clock, but the Wildcats also picked up an unsportsmanlike penalty after the kick which could give Iowa State better field position.

10:55/Q4 — Colby Reeder down with an injury

One of Iowa State’s most consistent defensemen this season, Colby Reeder, was helped off the field after Kansas State’s last play.

12:28/Q4 — Another scoreless drive

A loss of five on a Rush by Deon Silas followed by a false start call against Iowa State and the Cyclones punt the ball. Kansas State takes over on the 43-yard line, and it looked like the Wildcats will be without Vaugh, who limped to the sidelines on the last drive, but he returned for one play on this drive.

End of third quarter — Iowa State 9, Kansas State 7

Kansas State will start the fourth quarter on the 44-yard line after Martinez completed an eight-yard pass to Vaughn.

0:53/Q3 — Iowa State attempts a 43-yard field goal

Gilbert’s 43-yard field goal is good and Iowa State takes its first lead of the game. The Cyclones traveled 55 yards and took 5:27 off the clock. Prior to the field goal, Brock was down on the field and attended by Trainers but jogged off the field with a visible limp.

6:15/Q3 — Kansas State’s field goal attempt is no good

The Wildcats miss a 33-yard field goal attempt, but Kansas State still holds a 7-6 lead over halfway through the third quarter. The Wildcats moved 63 yards and took 5:52 off the clock on that drive.

12:07/Q3 — Slow start to second half

Not much of an update to provide here. Both teams had an Offensive drive, neither team converted that to points. The ball is back in Kansas State’s hands.

HALFTIME — Kansas State 7, Iowa State 6

The Cyclones offense can’t come back from a sack on Dekkers and head to the locker room without any more points on the board.

1:38/Q2 — Will McDonald doing Will McDonald things

Iowa State players knew they would need to shut down Deuce Vaughn and Martinez on the rush, but Will McDonald has done his part to ensure that Martinez can’t pass either. He had a huge sack on third down in the first quarter and he just picked up another sack for a loss of 12 yards.

4:12/Q2 — Ball back to Kansas State

Iowa State had a huge play on defense that not only prevented a Kansas State touchdown but gave the ball back to the Cyclones offense. But Iowa State’s offense failed to put any points on the board with the next drive, even with a 24-yard carry by Dekkers.

6:25/Q2 — Well, that was interesting

Martinez threw a pass deep to Malik Knowles who took it all the way…down to the one. That’s where Anthony Johnson Jr. punched the ball out and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Colby Reeder. Iowa State takes over on the 25-yard line.

14:47/Q2 — Gilbert moves Iowa State closer

Gilbert hits a 44-yard field goal and moves Iowa State within one of Kansas State. The Cyclones traveled 69 yards and took nearly eight minutes off the clock on that last drive.

End of the first quarter — Kansas State 7, Iowa State 3

The Cyclones offense picked up some momentum but Iowa State could not convert any of it into a touchdown. Meanwhile, the Cyclones defense adjusted to Kansas State’s offense, holding them scoreless for the remainder of the first frame.

9:22/Q1 — Jace Gilbert gets Iowa State on the board

After struggling last week against Kansas, Gilbert made a 35-yard field goal for the Cyclones first points of the night. Kansas State holds the 7-3 lead partway through the first quarter.

12:23/Q1 — Kansas State strikes first

Adrian Martinez broke free of a sack and completed an 81-yard pass to Phillip Brooks for the opening touchdown of the night. The Wildcats take an early 7-0 lead on their first drive of the game.

14:45/Q1 — Brock with the opening play

Iowa State received first and Brock started off the action with a 5-yard run to start the game.

5:50 pm — Jirehl Brock, Cartevious Norton warming up

Good news for Cyclones fans, running backs Jirehl Brock and Cartevious Norton are out in full pads and are participating in warmups.

Brock left last week’s game against Kansas during the opening drive, while Norton has been in and out — mostly out — all season.

Dimitri Stanley making a name for himself

Xavier Hutchinson is the well-known name in the Iowa State receiver room, and for good reason. Hutchinson posted a breakout season in 2021 and continued that success into the beginning of this season, despite finding himself in double- or triple-coverage frequently.

But just because Hutchinson is the most well-known receiver, that doesn’t mean that other players aren’t stepping up, as well. A prime example of that is Dimitri Stanley, who scored Iowa State’s only touchdown against Kansas.

Stanley’s production seems to go up each week, and it’s no surprise that the transfer from Colorado is making an impact early on. Travis Hines has you covered with more on what makes Stanley successful and how the Cyclones could use him.

How will Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez handle Iowa’s defense?

Kansas State has two of the top three rushers in the Big 12: running back Deuce Vaughn and quarterback Adrian Martinez. Martinez, in particular, will pose a threat on the ground, given that he finds more success as a rusher than a passer. He has just three passing touchdowns in 2022, compared to the nine he’s carried in himself.

But Martinez was also inconsistent during his time at Nebraska. Sure, he has zero interceptions and just three fumbles while at Kansas State. But has Martinez faced a defense as dominant as the Cyclones?

Randy Peterson discusses that and more ahead of Saturday’s game.

Regardless of how Martinez performs against Iowa State’s defense, it will be crucial for the Cyclones to find ways to shut both him and Vaughn down. This could come down to a defensive game, especially with Felix Anudike-Uzomah – who has the fifth most sacks Nationwide – looking to stop Hunter Dekkers.

Last Saturday was not great for special teams

To say the Cyclones special teams unit – led by a true freshman punter and kicker – struggled against Kansas might be an understatement.

Jace Gilbert, who entered last weekend with a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals, missed two off the upright in addition to sending the potential game-tying kick wide left with 30 seconds left in the game. And that was only the beginning.

As Travis Hines put it: “The punt coverage unit was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for kick catch interference. The punt return group suffered a lost fumble. The kickoff return team gave up a 37-yard return. The point-after team saw a high snap send their usually nondescript appearance into chaos.”

While the errors in last week’s loss can be attributed to special teams, the issues go a bit deeper than that. Hines takes a look at how youth impacted the special teams’ performance against Kansas.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting Reporter for the Des Moines Register.