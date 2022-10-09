Iowa State football drops Big 12 game vs. Kansas State

AMES — Iowa State football plays its first night game of the Saturday when Kansas State travels to Jack Trice Stadium for a Big 12 matchup.

The Cyclones enter the game with a 3-2 record, after back-to-back, one-score losses to Baylor and Kansas. The Wildcats, on the other hand, hit the road with a 4-1 record, having dropped just one game to Tulane in mid-September.

And this could’ve been an interesting matchup. Iowa State and Kansas State had the worst and second worst, respectively, offenses in the conference ahead of Saturday’s matchup. But on the flip side, the Cyclones Possessed the Big 12’s top defense and Kansas State is right behind in the No. 2 spots.

Saturday’s game leaned more on the defensive side, but neither the offense nor the defense for either team really shined. There were big moments, and Iowa State did take the lead Briefly late in the game. But it wasn’t enough to get past Kansas State’s offense and the Cyclones own mistakes.

Kansas State won, 10-9.

Iowa State head football Coach Matt Campbell shouts at a game official in the fourth quarter against Baylor.

7:14/Q4 — Kansas State back on top

Chris Tennant kicks a 30-yard field goal and the Wildcats take back the lead. Kansas State took over five minutes off the clock, but the Wildcats also picked up an unsportsmanlike penalty after the kick which could give Iowa State better field position.

10:55/Q4 — Colby Reeder down with an injury

One of Iowa State’s most consistent defensemen this season, Colby Reeder, was helped off the field after Kansas State’s last play.

