Iowa State football benefitting from walk-on Kendell Jackson

Iowa State linebacker Kendell Jackson is used to making something out of nothing.

In 2018, he joined the Cyclones program as a walk-on from Des Moines Roosevelt. The first few years of his college career were pedestrian: Jackson redshirted his initial college season, was listed as a “squad member” the year after, and found his way into special teams opportunities in two games during the 2020 season.

His playing time increased last year and that trend has continued this season.

“Kendell has, as a football player, probably grown as much as anybody on our football team,” Coach Matt Campbell said. “I can remember two years ago, when Kendell got his first couple of opportunities on special teams, and it didn’t go great. And you just saw this kid continuing to battle to help his team and get on the field.”

Iowa State's Kendell Jackson tackles a Texas Tech ball carrier during their Oct. 10, 2020, game in Ames.

Jackson bounced back from those tough moments. He appeared in 10 games on special teams and as a reserve linebacker in 2021. This year, he has seen action in all seven games and has come up big when it mattered.

Let’s rewind to the Cy-Hawk game against Iowa in September. The Hawkeyes drove the ball all the way down to the 1-yard line before Monte Pottebaum fumbled. Jackson was right where he needed to be, diving into the pile to retrieve the ball. They didn’t know if he was successful at first.

