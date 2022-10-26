Iowa State football benefitting from walk-on Kendell Jackson

Iowa State linebacker Kendell Jackson is used to making something out of nothing.

In 2018, he joined the Cyclones program as a walk-on from Des Moines Roosevelt. The first few years of his college career were pedestrian: Jackson redshirted his initial college season, was listed as a “squad member” the year after, and found his way into special teams opportunities in two games during the 2020 season.

His playing time increased last year and that trend has continued this season.

“Kendell has, as a football player, probably grown as much as anybody on our football team,” Coach Matt Campbell said. “I can remember two years ago, when Kendell got his first couple of opportunities on special teams, and it didn’t go great. And you just saw this kid continuing to battle to help his team and get on the field.”

Jackson bounced back from those tough moments. He appeared in 10 games on special teams and as a reserve linebacker in 2021. This year, he has seen action in all seven games and has come up big when it mattered.

Let’s rewind to the Cy-Hawk game against Iowa in September. The Hawkeyes drove the ball all the way down to the 1-yard line before Monte Pottebaum fumbled. Jackson was right where he needed to be, diving into the pile to retrieve the ball. They didn’t know if he was successful at first.

“I didn’t realize I had it until after the game,” Jackson said. “I pounced on it, but then the ref took it away right away, so I didn’t know that it had gone to me.”

Jackson’s big play changed the course of the game. Iowa State marched downfield and scored on a 99-yard drive, winning the Cy-Hawk football game for the first time since 2014.

Jackson describes that moment the same way he describes most of his success: He’s simply doing whatever he needs to do to help Iowa State be successful, even if it means he has to put in some extra work.

That’s the way Jackson has always played.

From walk-on to counted on

Jackson Flew under the Radar at Roosevelt.

During the most crucial recruiting seasons for a high school player – sophomore and junior years – the Roughriders were 0-9 and 3-6, respectively. His senior year, Roosevelt finished 5-4.

It’s sometimes more difficult for Des Moines Public Schools football players to get noticed in game situations, so Jackson went to work − visiting schools, playing seven-on-seven football and attending camps.

One of those Camps took place in Ames. And it’s a moment Jackson’s father, Hezekhia – or Hez, as some people call him – hasn’t forgotten.

“After that second camp, I remember the linebackers Coach coming up to us afterwards and that’s when they said they would like to offer him a preferred walk-on,” Hez said.

Jackson committed to Iowa State on Dec. 5, 2017. He signed with the Cyclones on Feb. 7, 2018.

It was official. Walk-on or not, Jackson was one step closer to playing football at Iowa State, where his father was a Scholarship fullback in the late 1990s.

Jackson didn’t have the perk of coming in with a Scholarship and he was a later offer in his recruiting class. But he didn’t let that get in his way. Instead, he put his head down and got to work.

“Being a walk-on, over years you try and see how much you can play and then from there, just keep grinding,” Jackson said.

The senior linebacker is now listed second at the weakside linebacker position on Iowa State’s depth chart, behind only Gerry Vaughn. He’s played in every game and has been a welcome addition to a squad struggling with injuries at the linebacker position.

He also brings something to the field that Iowa State desperately needs: consistency. Campbell acknowledges that his team has been lacking in that department.

“We’ve had some tough luck with injuries at linebacker,” Campbell said. “And Kendell’s consistency and consistency of play has been phenomenal. … He’s really steadied the ship for this program.”

Jackson’s success is no surprise to those who know him

“He believed in his ability and in himself that he could play at the Division I level,” Hez said.

There was never a question of whether Jackson could become a mainstay for Iowa State football. It was more a matter of when.

That was something his father reminded him of in those rare moments when Jackson did doubt himself, because Hez knew his son’s time would come. Jackson just needed to be ready.

“We always encouraged him to continue to work and believe that you’re going to get out there and play,” Hez said. “You got to always stay ready and be ready because injuries happen. That’s the unfortunate part about the game. People get hurt. Or someone may not be performing as well. And if you get thrown out there, you got to be ready and know what you’re doing and take advantage of your opportunity.”

But those moments of doubt did creep in. Remember those Mistakes that Campbell alluded to early in Jackson’s career?

The senior knows exactly what his coach meant and what he did wrong. And he hated feeling like he’d missed his moment.

“That’s when I kind of realized that I probably just missed my opportunity,” Jackson said of one of his early mistakes. “So every time I got an opportunity in practice the next couple weeks, years, opportunities in games, I’ve been able to use that as fuel and go from there because I don’t want to let down the team again.”

Leading by example

The Mindset that Jackson brings to practice and games is exactly what Campbell looks for in the players he brings into the program.

Jackson has been a leader – on and off the field – for a long time.

He and his twin brother, Samuel, led the way in a family of successful athletes. Samuel played college football at Coe College. Their younger sister, Arianna, is committed to the Iowa State Women’s basketball program. The youngest brother, Braylon, is a budding track star.

In high school, Jackson was recognized with the Ed Thomas Award by the Iowa Football Coaches Association and the Bernie Saggau Award by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, both of which are given to Athletes on the basis of character.

So, working his way into a major role at Iowa State, well, that just makes sense for Jackson.

“He’s kind of continued to set the trend of guys … where things maybe didn’t start out real positive,” Campbell said. “That if you’re willing to just continue to work on yourself and continue to work on your craft, that sooner or later you’re going to have the opportunity to have great success.”

Now nearing the end of his college career, Jackson is beginning to look at what comes next. He’s set to graduate in December, but he also has an additional year of eligibility from COVID-19.

Regardless of what he decides, Jackson will not be the last walk-on to make an impact at Iowa State.

But he does have some advice for whoever comes next.

“Just keep your head down and grind,” Jackson said. “It’s not always going to be easy. You might think no one cares about you, but you just gotta keep going. You’ll finally get opportunities, and then it matters what you do with those opportunities.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting Reporter for the Des Moines Register.