Iowa State Completes Football Strength and Conditioning Staff

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State has completed its football strength and conditioning staff, which will be under the guidance of director of football strength and conditioning Reid Kagy .

Trevor Ryen who played at Iowa State from 2014-17 and has been on staff the previous three seasons, has been retained.

Former Boise State staffers Jalyn Baker, Brandon Pietrzyk and Lucas White will follow Kagy to Ames to complete the football strength and conditioning department.

As members of the Boise State staff, the trio helped Kagy in leading the Broncos to a pair of Bowl games. BSU went 10-4 and won the Frisco Bowl in 2022, while also earning a spot in the Mountain West Championship game. The Broncos outgained their opponents by more than 1,200 yards (102.2 ypg) and dominated the line of scrimmage with 27 sacks and just 14 allowed.

Baker spent the last two seasons at Boise State after a stint at Jackson State, where he served as Assistant Coordinator for the Walter Peyton Center, working with student-athletes in all JSU programs. He also interned at Houston and Prairie View A&M, where he was a student-athlete and earned a degree in kinesiology/physical therapy in 2018.

Pietrzyk was most recently the associate director of sport performance at Boise State the previous two seasons after a season at Oregon in 2020. Prior to his time with the Ducks, he worked four years as the Athletic director at Glenview College Prep in Phoenix, Arizona, where he also coached boys basketball, football and softball. He is a 2011 Graduate of Buena Vista (Iowa), earning his bachelor’s degree in exercise science – human performance.

White was at Boise State for the 2021 and 2022 seasons after spending nine months as an Assistant Athletic Performance Coach at San Jose State. He began his Collegiate career as a strength and conditioning intern with Mississippi State football in 2016. He also spent time at New Mexico State and Indiana State. White earned his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Southern Indiana in 2013.