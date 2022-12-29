Iowa State basketball’s Beatriz Jordao to retire for medical reasons

AMES – Iowa State senior Beatriz Jordao has played her final basketball game.

The Cyclones Women’s basketball player announced Thursday that she is retiring from basketball due to medical reasons.

Jordao, a fifth-year senior, made the decision after battling chronic injuries and issues in her lower leg. She announced the move on social media Thursday writing: “It’s been a hell of a ride! But unfortunately, this ride has a difficult end.”

The 6-foot-3 center from Pombal, Portugal, appeared in just two games this season and 34 during her two seasons at Iowa State. She averaged 6.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 32 games, including four starts last season.

“She and our medical staff did all they could to get her back on the court, but it was obvious in the interest of Bea’s long-term health that she does not attempt to play anymore,” Iowa State Coach Bill Fennelly said in a statement. “Bea has been a huge part of the Cyclone Women’s Basketball family, and that will not change, as she has always been a team-first person.”

Jordao began her college career at South Florida where she appeared in 63 games over the course of three seasons. She appeared in just 12 during her first season before suffering a season-ending injury. She came to Iowa State and helped provide some depth in the post for the program.

Although Jordao is retiring, she’s not leaving the program altogether. Jordao will still be around the team and on the bench at games, but won’t be in uniform or practicing.

“I love my team, I love Iowa State, I love Ames and I love basketball,” Jordao wrote.