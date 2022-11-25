Iowa State basketball Tops Villanova, faces North Carolina Friday

The Iowa State men’s basketball team beat Villanova 81-79 in overtime on Thursday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon.

Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State (4-0) with 23 points. He fouled out with 2:34 left in overtime, shortly after his 3-pointer gave the Cyclones a 75-71 lead.

Osun Osunniyi scored with about 30 seconds to give Iowa State a 77-74 lead. Freshman Tamin Lipsey then got a steal and was fouled with 20 seconds left. They made both free throws for a 79-74 lead. After a Villanova basket, Lipsey was fouled again and made both foul shots for an 81-76 lead.

Caleb Daniels hit a 3-pointer to cut the Cyclones’ lead to 81-79 with 2 seconds left. Iowa State then inbounded the ball and the clock ran out before Villanova could foul.

