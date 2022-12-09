Iowa State basketball stifled by Rival Iowa Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – Iowa State lost its bragging rights Thursday night, and probably quite a bit of its pride along with it.

The No. 20 Cyclones were completely demolished by No. 24 Iowa, 75-56, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in one of the worst performances since Iowa State Coach TJ Otzelberger took over the program last year.

The Cyclones (7-2) trailed 15-0 and did not score their first points until 6 minutes into the game. They never seriously challenged the Hawkeyes the entire night.

Iowa State’s to-this-point ferocious defense was gouged by Iowa (7-2), which shot 50% from the field and went 12-of-23 (52%) from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone offense failed to produce much of anything, shooting 40.7% overall while going 3-of-22 (13%) from distance.

Gabe Kalscheur scored 12, while both Tamin Lipsey and Robert Jones had 11 for the Cyclones.

