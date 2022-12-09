Iowa State basketball stifled by Rival Iowa Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – Iowa State lost its bragging rights Thursday night, and probably quite a bit of its pride along with it.

The No. 20 Cyclones were completely demolished by No. 24 Iowa, 75-56, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in one of the worst performances since Iowa State Coach TJ Otzelberger took over the program last year.

The Cyclones (7-2) trailed 15-0 and did not score their first points until 6 minutes into the game. They never seriously challenged the Hawkeyes the entire night.

Iowa State’s to-this-point ferocious defense was gouged by Iowa (7-2), which shot 50% from the field and went 12-of-23 (52%) from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone offense failed to produce much of anything, shooting 40.7% overall while going 3-of-22 (13%) from distance.

Gabe Kalscheur scored 12, while both Tamin Lipsey and Robert Jones had 11 for the Cyclones.

The Cyclones return to action Sunday when they host McNeese State (5 pm; ESPN+).

Was the defense exposed?

Iowa State’s defense has been mostly excellent this season. The Cyclones are ranked in the top-15 nationally with a defense that creates turnovers and guards shooters well.

Given the sample size – and the track record from last year’s team – this Iowa performance probably is a simple outlier. A bad night against a very good offense. It happens.

There should be, though, some pause about adopting that opinion as gospel.

It’s not just that Iowa shot the cover off the ball and put up big numbers, it’s that they did it by creating really good shots. This wasn’t the case of a team getting hot and making impossible shots.

Iowa solved the Iowa State defense, getting open Jumpers and straight driving Lanes to the bucket.

That’s what Otzelberger is going to be fixated on as he watches film on the ride back to Ames. It’ll certainly be the focus the next time the team gets on the court at the Sukup Basketball Complex.

Given the Iowa State offense is going to have its limitations, maxing out the defense is an absolute, no-negotiating, must-have for the Cyclones if they’re going to be successful this season.

Whether Iowa is uniquely constructed to cause Iowa State defensive issues, if the Cyclones just had a bad night or if Iowa State has some structural issues, it needs to be immediately addressed. The Cyclones’ season hinges on getting every last ounce out of its defense.

That offense

It was clear coming into the season Iowa State’s offense was likely to suffer many of the same deficiencies that beleaguered last year’s squad, which ranked 171St nationally in adjusted Offensive efficiency, per KenPom.com.

The performance against the Hawkeyes, though, should raise some concerns that this group could be in an even bigger hole.

While Iowa State had Izaiah Brockington, a top-notch Collegiate bucket-getter, a year ago, this group doesn’t have a clear go-to guy.

Jaren Holmes is the team’s leading scorer, but he hasn’t consistently shown that he can carry a team on his back offensively. And if he’s not the guy, who is? Gabe Kalscheur’s struggles and his inconsistencies are well-documented, and there really doesn’t seem to be any other candidates on the roster with the playmaking or shot-making needed in that role.

The offense has a real ceiling on it given the roster, and that’s just a reality this team will have to live with throughout the season.

The task has to be to find the tweaks to wring just a little more efficiency or consistency from an offense that is probably going to struggle to find much of either without a go-to scorer or real outside shooting threats.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at [email protected] or (515) 284-8000. Ffollow him at @TravisHines21.