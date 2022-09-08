Iowa State basketball players to host free youth clinic in Central Iowa – CycloneFanatic.com

The following is a press release from the We Will Collective.

The We Will Collective and The IOWA Foundation are partnering to host a free youth basketball clinic for youth in grades first through sixth. The Clinic will take place at the Valley Community Center in West Des Moines on September 14th2022 from 5:30-7:00pm. Members of the Iowa State Men’s Basketball team will lead participants through drills and techniques the players use on the court. Following the Clinic players will sign autographs and take pictures with participants. The youth represent organizations across Central Iowa including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa, Can Play and the YMCA of Greater Des Moines. All participants will receive a t-shirt courtesy of the Clinic sponsor, Nebraska Furniture Mart.

“We are excited to be able to partner with The IOWA Foundation and provide an opportunity for the Iowa State basketball team to make an impact with youth in Central Iowa thanks to supporters of the We Will Collective,” said Brent Blum, We Will Collective Executive Director.

“We love the commitment the We Will Collective is making to give back to the Central Iowa community through Iowa State athletes. Our goal at Impactful Opportunities With Athletes Foundation is to help amplify these student Athletes platform to impact youth in our communities through sports and education.” said Travis Gorsch, The IOWA Foundation Founder & President.

About the We Will Collective

The We Will Collective helps Iowa State University Athletes use their NIL to give back to Charities and others in need. We believe that NIL should be used to grow the character of athletes and to benefit our communities. The We Will Collective is a creative way to uphold values ​​as an Iowa State fan base, while still competing in the world of college athletics.

About The IOWA Foundation

The IOWA (Impactful Opportunities With Athletes) Foundation focuses on youth development in sports, educational opportunities and the support of other charitable organizations. Our goal is to increase access and participation through collaborations with athletes and partnerships with youth serving organizations across Iowa.