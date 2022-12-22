Iowa State basketball lands a big-time commitment for 2024
TJ Otzelberger still hasn’t coached into his second Big 12 Conference men’s basketball season, and he’s already starting to load up the 2024 recruiting class.
Otzelberger received a commitment from shooting guard Nojus Indrusaitis of Chicago’s St. Rita High School, who Thursday wrote “committed!! is social media.
The 6-foot-6, 175-pounder who averages 15 points, chose the Cyclones over offers from such high-end programs as Butler, Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, Maryland, Missouri, and Nebraska.
Iowa State’s first known 2024 commitment, Indrusaitis is a four-star player, according to the 247sports recruiting website. He’s a top five player in the state of Illinois.
It’s an impressive Recruit acquisition, and so is the 2023 recruiting class. That array of talent so far includes four-stars Omaha Biliew, of Waukee, Milan Momcilovic of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, and Jelanie Hamilton of Austell, Georgia. Three-star Kayden Fish of Kansas City is also a 2023 commitment.
Iowa State opens the Big 12 Conference at 1 p.m., Dec. 31 against Baylor at Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at [email protected], and on Twitter @RandyPete