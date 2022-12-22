Iowa State basketball lands a big-time commitment for 2024

Iowa State basketball lands a big-time commitment for 2024

TJ Otzelberger still hasn’t coached into his second Big 12 Conference men’s basketball season, and he’s already starting to load up the 2024 recruiting class.

Otzelberger received a commitment from shooting guard Nojus Indrusaitis of Chicago’s St. Rita High School, who Thursday wrote “committed!! is social media.

The 6-foot-6, 175-pounder who averages 15 points, chose the Cyclones over offers from such high-end programs as Butler, Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, Maryland, Missouri, and Nebraska.

Iowa State’s first known 2024 commitment, Indrusaitis is a four-star player, according to the 247sports recruiting website. He’s a top five player in the state of Illinois.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button