Iowa State basketball beats Villanova in OT, will play North Carolina

PORTLAND, Ore. – Villanova just kept coming. Iowa State kept answering.

In the end, a game the Cyclones briefly looked like they’d win comfortably Thursday afternoon took every ounce of their grit, poise and playmaking to pull off, 81-79, in overtime in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament.

For passing their first big test of the season, they’ll immediately get another — a date with No. 1-ranked North Carolina at 4:30 pm CT on Friday in the semifinals of their side of the PK85 bracket.

Iowa State Coach TJ Otzelberger didn’t have a moment to think about the Tar Heels on Thursday. But the win over Villanova told him a lot about the team he has and the Squad he’ll take into that game.

