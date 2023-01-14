Iowa Rides Three-Goal Second Period To 4-0 Win Over Grand Rapids

January 13, 2023 – American Hockey League (AHL) – Iowa Wild News Release

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Iowa Wild exploded for a three-goal second period Friday night at Grand Rapids, and Jesper Wallstedt turned aside 24 shots to earn his first American Hockey League shutout as the Wild defeated the Griffins 4-0. Nic Petan had a goal and two assists for the Wild, while Steven Fogarty, Nick Swaney, and Sammy Walker each recorded a goal and an assist to help Iowa pick up a season-best fourth consecutive win.





Fogarty opened the scoring with a 5-on-3 power play goal at 6:09 of the middle frame following a scoreless first period in which Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 10-6. After Petan hit the right post from close quarters, Fogarty poked the Loose Puck over Alex Nedeljkovic (21 saves). Walker was also credited with an assist on the play.

Iowa doubled the lead at 12:21 of the second period with a shorthanded goal from Walker. Dakota Mermis won a battle on the boards in the Iowa zone and cleared the puck to Walker, who attacked Jared McIsaac and Nedeljkovic. Walker sent McIsaac crashing into Nedeljkovic with a sudden stop, switched to his backhand, and slipped the puck into the back of the net.

Petan added his own tally to the scoreboard 2:18 later. Swaney rifled a shot from the blue line that hit Fogarty on its way towards the net. Fogarty corralled the puck and set Petan up just inside the left circle for a wrister that gave Iowa a 3-0 lead.

The Wild carried the 3-0 lead into the second intermission. Iowa held a 20-16 shot advantage after 40 minutes.

Swaney gave the Wild a 4-0 lead midway through the third period. Petan forced a turnover in the Griffins zone and Swaney swept the puck under Nedeljkovic while falling to the ice with 10:38 to play.

Wallstedt closed out the third period with eight saves to notch his first shutout in a Wild uniform.

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 25-24. The Wild went 1-for-4 on the power play while the Griffins were 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

The Wild return to Wells Fargo Arena on Monday, Jan. 16 at 2:00 pm for a rematch against Grand Rapids.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team’s website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ€¯[email protected] Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ€¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.â€¯

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board…

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

report this ad