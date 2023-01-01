Iowa-Penn State men’s basketball glance: Time/TV/livestream

Hawkeyes facing a team that takes care of the ball and has one of the nation’s top guards in fifth-year senior Jalen Pickett

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (right) drives around Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 22, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

What: Iowa (8-5 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) at Penn State (10-3, 1-1)

When/where: Sunday, 4:30 pm (CT), Bryce Jordan Center, State College, Pa.

TV: BTN

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT (600), KKRQ-FM (100.7) and KXIC (800).

Series: Iowa leads, 33-19

Iowa’s next game: Indiana, Thursday in Iowa City at 8 pm

Five Facts:

1. Iowa is coming off a 66-50 loss at Nebraska Thursday. Penn State beat Delaware State 60-46 the same day for its fourth-straight win, a streak that began with a 74-59 triumph at Illinois.

2. Penn State fifth-year senior guard Jalen Pickett is third in the Nation in assists per game with 7.5. He also averages 16.1 points and 7.4 rebounds, making him the only player in the country averaging 16/7/7. Only three players since 1992 finished a season averaging 16/7/7.

3. The Hawkeyes’ last visit to Penn State was a 90-86 double-overtime loss last Jan. 31. Pickett played 49 minutes.

4. Iowa made 32.4 percent of its field goal attempts, 22.9 percent of its 3-pointers, and 62.5 percent of its free throws over its last two games, against Eastern Illinois and Nebraska, and has been outscored by 33 points over their last three despise.

5. Penn State leads the Nation in fewest turnovers per game with 8.6, and also is first in assists-to-turnovers ratio.