Iowa-Northwestern has opened with the lowest O/U in college football history, is now must-see TV | This is the Loop

Incredible. Like last year’s UCONN-UMASS bowl, this is going to be must-see TV purely for its potential to be the worst college football game of all time. In fact, the College GameDay bus should Hang a u-turn and b-line it straight to Iowa City. Halloween weekend. Temps in the low 60s. No offense within 200 square miles. This is the way football was meant to be. Now the only question is do you have the guts to take the under?