Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State Earn Weekly Football Honors

Following Week 12 contests, the Big Ten Conference Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week, and the Co-Freshmen of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week’s honorees:

Offensive Player of the Week

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

RB – Sr. -Baltimore, Md. – Our Lady of Good Counsel

Ibrahim finished the game with a season-high 39 carries for a career-high 263 yards and a touchdown against Iowa, the most rushing yards against Iowa since 1993 (306 yards by Leshon Johnson of Northern Illinois)

Added seven receiving yards for 270 all-purpose yards, the second highest total of his career and the 10th most in program history

Ibrahim’s rushing touchdown against Iowa gave him 52 for his career, extending his school record in that category and remaining as the sixth-most rushing touchdowns in Big Ten history

Earns his second career Offensive Player of the Week award and his third career Weekly Honor

Last Minnesota Offensive Player of the Week: Tanner Morgan (Sept. 26, 2022)

Defensive Player of the Week

Jack Campbell, Iowa

LB – Sr. – Cedar Falls, Iowa – Cedar Falls

Finished with 10 tackles, an interception and forced fumble in Iowa’s 13-10 road win at Minnesota

With two minutes remaining, Campbell picked off a tipped pass and returned it 30 yards to the Minnesota 45 to set up Iowa’s game-winning field goal that kept its Big Ten West title hopes alive

Recorded a game-high 10 tackles, marking the seventh time he had 10 or more tackles this season

The Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns the second Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career and his first of the season

Last Iowa Defensive Player of the Week: Kaevon Merriweather (Sept. 26, 2022)

Special Teams Player of the Week

Jake Moody, Michigan

K – Gr. – Northville, Mich. — Northville

Went 4-of-4 on field goals, from 33, 35, 41, and 46 yards in the Wolverines’ win against Illinois on Saturday

Converted his 25th field goal of the season, matching a Michigan single-season record, and set the career mark for most field goals made in a UM career (65)

Hit three of his four field goals in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead game-winning field goal with 0:09 left

The three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree garners the fifth Special Teams Player of the Week Honor of his career and his third of the season

Last Michigan Special Teams Player of the Week: Jake Moody (Oct. 31, 2022)

Co-Freshmen of the Week

Dallan Hayden, Ohio State

RB – Memphis, Tenn. – Christian Brothers

Ran for a career-high 147 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-30 win over Maryland

All three of his touchdowns and 144 of his 147 yards came in the second half

Carried 13 times for 76 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter

Earns the first Freshman of the Week Honor of his career

Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: CJ Stroud (Nov. 22, 2021)

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

RB – Norfolk, Va. – IMG Academy

Rushed for 117 yards, his second career 100-yard rushing game, and a touchdown on 11 carries in the Nittany Lions’ win against Rutgers

Scored on an eight-yard run in the third quarter for his ninth career rushing touchdown

With his 117 rushing yards on the day, Nicholas Singleton (863 rushing yards) and Allen (748 rushing yards) became the first freshman duo in Big Ten history to both rush for 700+ yards in a season

Earns the second Freshman of the Week Honor of his career

Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Nicholas Singleton (Nov. 14, 2022)

2022 Big Ten Football Players of the Week

August 29

O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NU

D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NU

S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU

Sept. 5

O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB

O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD

Sept. 12

O: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD

O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 19

O: CJ Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Sr., PSU

S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 26

O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH

O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Sr., Minn

D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Sr., IOWA

D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU

October 3

O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU

D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR

S: Barney Amor, P, Sr., PSU

F: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB

October 10

O: CJ Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Kamo’I Latu, S, Jr., WIS

S: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, Fr., ILL

F: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, ILL

F: Jaishawn Barham, LB, MD

October 17

O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Aidan O’Connell, QB, Sr., PUR

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH

F: Devin Mockobee, RB, PUR

October 24

O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU

D: John Torchio, S, Sr., WIS

S: Noah Ruggles, K, Gr., OSU

F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD

October 31

O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH

D: JT Tuimoloau, DE, So., OSU

S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH

F: Drew Stevens, K, IOWA

Nov. 7

O: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Fr., IOWA

D: Cal Haladay, LB, So., MSU

S: Matthew Trickett, K, Sr., MINN

F: Kaleb Johnson, RB, IOWA

Nov. 14

O: CJ Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Cal Haladay, LB, So., MSU

S: Jake Pinegar, K, Sr., PSU

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Nov. 20

O: Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Sr., MINN

D: Jack Campbell, LB, Sr., IOWA

S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH

F: Dallan Hayden, RB, OSU

F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU