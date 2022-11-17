Iowa men’s basketball’s Kris Murray’s Dominates in Seton Hall win

Knowing he had a veteran roster with position versatility, Fran McCaffery said before his 13th season at Iowa that he had put together “the most difficult schedule that I’ve ever put in front of our team. So obviously I feel like they can handle it. I’m excited for the challenge.”

The first big test on the 2022-23 calendar occurred Wednesday night against Seton Hall, a feisty program that regularly reaches the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes passed with flying colors, staving off every Seton Hall charge and pulling away to prevail, 83-67, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Kris Murray was Iowa's go-to guy in the Hawkeyes' first road test of the 2022-23 season.

On a night when the offense wasn’t there for a long time, Iowa’s defense was − at least early. You can’t always say that about Iowa teams, but three games in this group has shown in stretches that it can play with a tenacity on the defensive end of the floor.

Seton Hall had grabbed six of a possible seven Offensive rebounds to start the game and took a 10-2 lead. After the first media timeout, though, Iowa turned things around. Seton Hall scored three points over a stretch of more than 10 minutes. In the first half alone, the Hawkeyes forced 11 turnovers and held the Pirates to 20% shooting (6-for-30). An eight-point deficit grew into a 34-22 halftime lead.

