Iowa men’s basketball’s Kris Murray’s Dominates in Seton Hall win

Knowing he had a veteran roster with position versatility, Fran McCaffery said before his 13th season at Iowa that he had put together “the most difficult schedule that I’ve ever put in front of our team. So obviously I feel like they can handle it. I’m excited for the challenge.”

The first big test on the 2022-23 calendar occurred Wednesday night against Seton Hall, a feisty program that regularly reaches the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes passed with flying colors, staving off every Seton Hall charge and pulling away to prevail, 83-67, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

On a night when the offense wasn’t there for a long time, Iowa’s defense was − at least early. You can’t always say that about Iowa teams, but three games in this group has shown in stretches that it can play with a tenacity on the defensive end of the floor.

Seton Hall had grabbed six of a possible seven Offensive rebounds to start the game and took a 10-2 lead. After the first media timeout, though, Iowa turned things around. Seton Hall scored three points over a stretch of more than 10 minutes. In the first half alone, the Hawkeyes forced 11 turnovers and held the Pirates to 20% shooting (6-for-30). An eight-point deficit grew into a 34-22 halftime lead.

The fact that Iowa had a 12-point Halftime lead after shooting just 33.3% from the floor (11-for-33) was a testament to the excellent defense.

And then on offense, there was Kris Murray.

The 6-foot-8 junior scored 14 of Iowa’s first 18 points to help lift his team early. Murray displayed a full Arsenal of scoring, whether he was running the floor, posting up in the half-court offense or draining 3-pointers.

Every time Iowa needed a bucket, it leaned on Murray. After back-to-back 3-pointers from Seton Hall in the second half cut Iowa’s lead to 46-41, Murray calmly posted up and scored a leaner to calm things down.

“He is the answer man!” Fox’s Tim Brando said after Murray swished a 3-pointer to extend Iowa’s lead to 53-45. “All night long.”

Murray would finish with 29 points, tying his career high, and 11 rebounds in 37 minutes.

Tony Perkins and Filip Rebraca were road Warriors as well for the Hawkeyes.

Perkins bounced back from a late-first half technical foul with second-half aggression. Perkins took the ball to the rim when Iowa needed buckets and was rewarded with layups and foul calls. The point guard finished with 18 points, five assists and three steals.

Rebraca’s in-the-paint performance was important. He did the dirty work in posting his second double-double of the young season: 10 points, 11 rebounds along with four blocked shots.

Iowa’s free-throw shooting down the stretch helped put this outcome away. The Hawkeyes canned 19 of 21 free throws in the second half and 28-for-33 (84.8%) for the game.

Iowa improved to 3-0 while handing Seton Hall (2-1) its first loss of the season. The Hawkeyes host Omaha at 7 pm Monday before traveling to Niceville, Florida, to play in the Emerald Coast Classic, where it will face Clemson before probably matching up with No. 18 TCU.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.