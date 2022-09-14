Iowa men’s basketball Coach Fran McCaffery Releases statement on Cameo video to Brian Ferentz

A cameo video featuring McCaffery surfaced on social media Monday night. In the clip, McCaffery left a message for Iowa football’s offensive coordinator, Brian Ferentz.

Iowa head Coach Fran McCaffery yells during the 2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship between No. 5 Iowa and No. 3 Purdue at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 75-66.

Iowa men’s basketball Coach Fran McCaffery was Featured in a Cameo video that surfaced on social media late Monday night. In the 15-second clip, McCaffery left a message for Iowa football’s Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz.

💀💀💀 who got Fran McCaffery to make a cameo for Brian Ferentz pic.twitter.com/8LTDgH4fYd — Barstool College Football Show (@BarstoolCFB) September 13, 2022

McCaffery released the following statement in response to the video Tuesday evening:

“I agreed to do Cameo on a regular basis to raise money for Coaches vs. Cancer. I would never do anything to disparage any Hawkeye program and fully support Kirk, Brian and our football team.”

Bob Stoops, an Iowa football alum and former University of Oklahoma head coach, also made a video for Brian and Kirk Ferentz.

They really tricked Bob Stoops into doing this Cameo for Brian Ferentz. So funny. pic.twitter.com/LBMPshg4j7 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecessaryRoughness) September 13, 2022

Cameo is a website that allows celebrities, athletes, and coaches to make personalized, pre-recorded videos for fans at a predetermined price. Cameo videos for Stoops and McCaffery can be booked for $250 and $50, respectively.

McCaffery’s son, Patrick, took to Twitter to explain his Coach and father’s actions on Monday.

$60 to cancer research is a fair price for the troll tbh https://t.co/bgekjFOExP — Patrick McCaffery (@patrickmccaff22) September 13, 2022

for those of you who want to donate, I am attaching the link below. #BEATCANCER https://t.co/SW9vtjDVMs https://t.co/Rg5eeMcNj7 — Patrick McCaffery (@patrickmccaff22) September 13, 2022

No mention of the McCaffery or Stoops’ Cameo videos was made at Kirk Ferentz’s Weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon. It is unclear who requested the videos from McCaffery and Stoops.