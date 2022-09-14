Iowa high school volleyball storylines to follow this season

Dike- New Hartford. Cedar Falls. Western Christian. Dubuque Wahlert. Mount Vernon. Fort Madison Holy Trinity.

Those are a few of the names high school volleyball fans are accustomed to seeing at the state volleyball tournament every November.

Well, there’s a new kid on the block this season, one that has its eyes set on the big prize.

North Tama is quietly putting together a solid season, coming off a Class 1A semifinal appearance last year in the Redhawks’ third trip to state in the last five years.

North Tama is just one of the many storylines of interest through the first month of the Iowa high school volleyball season. Here are 10 things we’ve learned so far:

Indianola junior Regan Bishop digs the ball. Indianola beat Oskaloosa in two games as part of a Sept. 9 Invitational at Southeast Polk High School.

North Tama is putting itself on the volleyball map

Head Coach Channing Halstead, in his ninth year at the helm, has the program buzzing along in high gear. The RedHawks are led by Seniors Jadyn Rausch and Shae Ewoldt, a pair of returning all-state players. The Redhawks’ only loss has been to Class 2A’s 10th-ranked Grundy Center.

New London has been a surprise

New London is on its third head coach in as many seasons, but the Tigers have been one of the pleasant surprises in the state. Jackie Housman, a New London graduate, has the team off to a 4-3 start. But don’t let that record deceive you. Class 1A’s 15th-ranked Tigers swept 11th-ranked Holy Trinity on the Crusaders’ home floor and pushed two-time defending Class 1A Burlington Notre Dame to the brink last week. New London is the kind of scrappy, defensive-minded team that no one wants to see in their bracket come regionals.

