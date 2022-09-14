Iowa high school volleyball: Gazette-area Super Ten (Sept. 14)
Marion’s Michaela Goad (17) and Peyton Johnson (1) tip the ball over the net past Solon’s Brynn Deike (12) during the Linn-Mar Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday at Linn-Mar. The Wolves won the tournament and remained at No. 2 in this week’s area Super Ten. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)
The Gazette’s volleyball Super Ten, including matches played Tuesday, Sept. 13:
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
Overall: 14-1; MVC Mississippi: 3-0.
Streak: Won 5
Previous: 1st
2. Mario
Overall: 16-1; Wamac East: 2-0.
Streak: Won 8
Previous: 2nd
3. Mount Vernon
Overall: 9-1; Wamac East: 2-0.
Streak: Won 2
Previous: 3rd
4. Iowa City Liberty
Overall: 14-6; MVC Mississippi: 3-0.
Streak: Won 1
Previous: 4th
5. Western Dubuque
Overall: 10-2; MVC Valley: 4-0.
Streak: Won 3
Previous: 5th
6. North Tama
Overall: 12-1; Iowa Star South: 0-0.
Streak: Won 1
Previous: 6th
7. Union Community
Overall: 15-1; NICL East: 2-0.
Streak: Won 3
Previous: 7th
8. Lisbon
Overall: 14-1; Tri-Rivers East: 0-0.
Streak: Won 8
Previous: 8th
9. Springville
Overall: 12-1; Tri-Rivers West: 0-0.
Streak: Won 8
Previous: 9th
10. Clear Creek Amana
Overall: 16-5; Wamac West: 2-0.
Streak: Won 2
Previous: 10th
Dropped out
None
Area class rankings
Class 5A: 1. Iowa City Liberty (14-6), 2. Linn-Mar (8-7), 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-8), 4. Iowa City High (4-7), 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-10).
Class 4A: 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-1), 2. Marion (16-1), 3. Western Dubuque (10-2), 4. Clear Creek Amana (16-5), 5. Decorah (10- 2).
Class 3A: 1. Mount Vernon (9-1), 2. Union Community (15-1), 3. West Liberty (16-4), 4. Solon (14-6), 5. Mid-Prairie (8- 5).
Class 2A: 1. Lisbon (14-1), 2. Dyersville Beckman (13-5), 3. West Branch (4-6), 4. Cascade (9-5), 4. Iowa City Regina (6-4 ).
Class 1A: 1. North Tama (12-1), 2. Springville (12-1), 3. Central City (10-8), 4. North Linn (10-4), 5. North Cedar (6-4 ).
Conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Div. All
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-0 14-1
Iowa City Liberty 3-0 14-6
Dubuque Wahlert 2-1 7-6
Cedar Falls 2-2 11-5
Dubuque Senior 2-2 7-8
Cedar Rapids Prairie 0-3 3-10
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-4 1-9
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Div. All
Western Dubuque 4-0 10-2
Linn-Mar 3-1 8-7
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-1 7-8
Iowa City High 2-2 4-7
Dubuque Hempstead 2-2 5-10
Iowa City West 1-3 5-10
Waterloo West 1-3 2-5
Cedar Rapids Washington 0-4 1-11
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All
Marion 2-0 16-1
Mount Vernon 2-0 9-1
Solo 0-1 14-6
Independence 0-1 6-8
West Delaware 0-2 13-8
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All
Clear Creek Amana 2-0 16-5
Benton Community 1-0 11-9
Center Point-Urbana 1-0 6-8
Williamsburg 1-1 7-13
Vinton-Shellsburg 0-2 15-9
South Tama 0-2 10-10
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Div. All
Dyersville Beckman 2-0 13-5
Monticello 2-0 10-4
Bellevue 1-1 12-5
Cascade 1-1 9-5
Northeast 1-1 9-7
Anamosa 1-1 11-12
Camanche 0-2 3-7
Maquoketa 0-2 0-7
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Div. All
Wilton 2-0 14-1
West Liberty 2-0 16-4
Mid-Prairie 1-1 8-5
Iowa City Regina 1-1 6-4
West Branch 0-1 4-6
Durant 0-1 1-7
Tipton 0-2 5-9
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
Lisbon 0-0 14-1
North Cedar 0-0 6-4
Calamus-Wheatland 0-0 7-8
Clinton Prince of Peace 0-0 3-10
Easton Valley 0-0 2-8
Midland 0-0 1-9
Bellevue Marquette 0-0 0-10
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
Springville 0-0 12-1
Starmont 0-0 3-1
North Linn 0-0 10-4
Central City 0-0 10-8
Edgewood-Colesburg 0-0 4-6
Maquoketa Valley 0-0 3-9
Alburnett 0-0 2-16
East Buchanan 0-0 1-9
Comments: [email protected]