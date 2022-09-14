Iowa high school volleyball: Gazette-area Super Ten (Sept. 14)

Marion’s Michaela Goad (17) and Peyton Johnson (1) tip the ball over the net past Solon’s Brynn Deike (12) during the Linn-Mar Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday at Linn-Mar. The Wolves won the tournament and remained at No. 2 in this week’s area Super Ten. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)

The Gazette’s volleyball Super Ten, including matches played Tuesday, Sept. 13:

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier

Overall: 14-1; MVC Mississippi: 3-0.

Streak: Won 5

Previous: 1st

2. Mario

Overall: 16-1; Wamac East: 2-0.

Streak: Won 8

Previous: 2nd

3. Mount Vernon

Overall: 9-1; Wamac East: 2-0.

Streak: Won 2

Previous: 3rd

4. Iowa City Liberty

Overall: 14-6; MVC Mississippi: 3-0.

Streak: Won 1

Previous: 4th

5. Western Dubuque

Overall: 10-2; MVC Valley: 4-0.

Streak: Won 3

Previous: 5th

6. North Tama

Overall: 12-1; Iowa Star South: 0-0.

Streak: Won 1

Previous: 6th

7. Union Community

Overall: 15-1; NICL East: 2-0.

Streak: Won 3

Previous: 7th

8. Lisbon

Overall: 14-1; Tri-Rivers East: 0-0.

Streak: Won 8

Previous: 8th

9. Springville

Overall: 12-1; Tri-Rivers West: 0-0.

Streak: Won 8

Previous: 9th

10. Clear Creek Amana

Overall: 16-5; Wamac West: 2-0.

Streak: Won 2

Previous: 10th

Dropped out

None

Area class rankings

Class 5A: 1. Iowa City Liberty (14-6), 2. Linn-Mar (8-7), 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-8), 4. Iowa City High (4-7), 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-10).

Class 4A: 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-1), 2. Marion (16-1), 3. Western Dubuque (10-2), 4. Clear Creek Amana (16-5), 5. Decorah (10- 2).

Class 3A: 1. Mount Vernon (9-1), 2. Union Community (15-1), 3. West Liberty (16-4), 4. Solon (14-6), 5. Mid-Prairie (8- 5).

Class 2A: 1. Lisbon (14-1), 2. Dyersville Beckman (13-5), 3. West Branch (4-6), 4. Cascade (9-5), 4. Iowa City Regina (6-4 ).

Class 1A: 1. North Tama (12-1), 2. Springville (12-1), 3. Central City (10-8), 4. North Linn (10-4), 5. North Cedar (6-4 ).

Conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Div. All

Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-0 14-1

Iowa City Liberty 3-0 14-6

Dubuque Wahlert 2-1 7-6

Cedar Falls 2-2 11-5

Dubuque Senior 2-2 7-8

Cedar Rapids Prairie 0-3 3-10

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-4 1-9

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Div. All

Western Dubuque 4-0 10-2

Linn-Mar 3-1 8-7

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-1 7-8

Iowa City High 2-2 4-7

Dubuque Hempstead 2-2 5-10

Iowa City West 1-3 5-10

Waterloo West 1-3 2-5

Cedar Rapids Washington 0-4 1-11

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All

Marion 2-0 16-1

Mount Vernon 2-0 9-1

Solo 0-1 14-6

Independence 0-1 6-8

West Delaware 0-2 13-8

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All

Clear Creek Amana 2-0 16-5

Benton Community 1-0 11-9

Center Point-Urbana 1-0 6-8

Williamsburg 1-1 7-13

Vinton-Shellsburg 0-2 15-9

South Tama 0-2 10-10

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Div. All

Dyersville Beckman 2-0 13-5

Monticello 2-0 10-4

Bellevue 1-1 12-5

Cascade 1-1 9-5

Northeast 1-1 9-7

Anamosa 1-1 11-12

Camanche 0-2 3-7

Maquoketa 0-2 0-7

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Div. All

Wilton 2-0 14-1

West Liberty 2-0 16-4

Mid-Prairie 1-1 8-5

Iowa City Regina 1-1 6-4

West Branch 0-1 4-6

Durant 0-1 1-7

Tipton 0-2 5-9

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Lisbon 0-0 14-1

North Cedar 0-0 6-4

Calamus-Wheatland 0-0 7-8

Clinton Prince of Peace 0-0 3-10

Easton Valley 0-0 2-8

Midland 0-0 1-9

Bellevue Marquette 0-0 0-10

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

Springville 0-0 12-1

Starmont 0-0 3-1

North Linn 0-0 10-4

Central City 0-0 10-8

Edgewood-Colesburg 0-0 4-6

Maquoketa Valley 0-0 3-9

Alburnett 0-0 2-16

East Buchanan 0-0 1-9

