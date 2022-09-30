Iowa high school volleyball 2022 mock regional brackets

Brett Mather coached West Delaware to the Class 3A state volleyball championship last year. Who might the Hawks be facing in the 4A postseason this year? (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

It is expected that the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will release its regional volleyball pairings next Friday.

In the meantime, here is one set of projected pairings, by The Gazette.

All five classes, all 356 teams are represented.

Regionals begin Oct. 17 in Class 1A, 2A and 3A, Oct. 18 in 4A and 5A. The state tournament is Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at Xtream Arena, Coralville.

Class 5A

(Oct. 18, Oct. 20, Oct. 25)

REGION 1

Davenport North at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Winner at Iowa City Liberty

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dubuque Senior

REGION 2

Des Moines Lincoln at Marshalltown, Winner at Ankeny

Linn-Mar at Waukee

REGION 3

Davenport Central at Dubuque Hempstead, Winner at Pleasant Valley

Bettendorf at Muscatine

REGION 4

Des Moines East at Ames, Winner at West Des Moines Dowling

Des Moines Roosevelt at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

REGION 5

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West, Winner at Ankeny Centennial

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

REGION 6

Cedar Rapids Washington at Waterloo West, Winner at Cedar Falls

Iowa City High at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

REGION 7

Davenport West at Ottumwa, Winner at Waukee Northwest

Iowa City West at Urbandale

REGION 8

Des Moines North at Southeast Polk, Winner at Johnston

Waterloo East at West Des Moines Valley

Class 4A

(Oct. 18, Oct. 20, Oct. 25)

REGION 1

Newton at Ballard, Winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Fort Dodge at Webster City, Winner at Gilbert

REGION 2

Fort Madison at Keokuk, Winner at North Scott

Mount Pleasant at Burlington, Winner at Knoxville

REGION 3

Carlisle at Pella, Winner at Marion

Des Moines Hoover at Dallas Center-Grimes, Winner at Bondurant-Farrar

REGION 4

Maquoketa at Independence, Winner at Western Dubuque

DeWitt Central at Clinton, Winner at Clear Creek Amana

REGION 5

Winterset at Glenwood, Winner at Indianola

Creston at Oskaloosa, Winner at Norwalk

REGION 6

Perry at Carroll, Winner at Adel ADM

Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Winner at Lewis Central

REGION 7

Storm Lake at Boone, Winner at North Polk

Spencer at Le Mars, Winner at Sioux City Heelan

REGION 8

Charles City at Humboldt, Winner at West Delaware

Mason City at Waverly-Shell Rock, Winner at Decorah

Class 3A

(Oct. 17, Oct. 19, Oct. 25)

REGION 1

Saydel at Des Moines Christian

Harlan at Atlantic

Shenandoah at Van Meter

Clarinda at Red Oak

REGION 2

Fairfield at Davenport Assumption

Central Lee at Davis County

Chariton at Mid-Prairie

Albia at Centerville

REGION 3

Grinnell at Mount Vernon

South Tama at Benton Community

Monroe PCM at Nevada

Clarke at West Marshall

REGION 4

Estherville ELC at Sioux Center

Rock Valley at West Lyon

Okoboji at Sheldon

Algona at Spirit Lake

REGION 5

Hampton-Dumont/CAL at Union Community

Iowa Falls-Alden at Clear Lake

Oelwein at Center Point-Urbana

Roland-Story at Vinton-Shellsburg

REGION 6

Washington at West Liberty

Williamsburg at Tipton

Camanche at Solon

Anamosa at Monticello

REGION 7

Ida Grove OABCIG at Unity Christian

MOC-Floyd Valley at Cherokee

Eagle Grove at Clarion CGD

Southeast Valley at Greene County

REGION 8

Garner GHV at Osage

Crestwood at Forest City

North Fayette Valley at Dubuque Wahlert

Waukon at New Hampton

Class 2A

(Oct. 17, Oct. 19, Oct. 24, Oct. 26)

REGION 1

Ogden and Madrid, Winner at Dike-New Hartford

South Hamilton at Woodward-Granger

Panorama at Pella Christian, Winner at South Hardin

West Central Valley at Grand View Christian

REGION 2

West Sioux at Hartley HMS, Winner at Western Christian

Marcus MMCRU at Sibley-Ocheyedan

Emmetsburg at North Union, Winner at Boyden-Hull

Alta-Aurelia at Central Lyon

REGION 3

Alburnett at East Buchanan, Winner at Wapsie Valley

Jesup at Hudson

Clayton Ridge at Cascade, Winner at Dyersville Beckman

Northeast at Bellevue

REGION 4

Postville at MFL MarMac, Winner at Denver

South Winneshiek at Waterloo Columbus

Central Springs at Aplington-Parkersburg, Winner at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Lake Mills at Grundy Center

REGION 5

Interstate 35 at Central Decatur, Winner at Eddyville EBF

Mount Ayr at Pella Christian

Pekin at Cardinal, Winner at West Burlington

Van Buren County at Danville

REGION 6

East Marshall at Colfax-Mingo, Winner at Lisbon

Mediapolis at Iowa City Regina

Louisa-Muscatine at Columbus Community, Winner at Wilton

Durant at West Branch

REGION 7

IKM-Manning at Mapleton MVAOCOU, Winner at Missouri Valley

West Monona at Underwood

Avoca AHSTW at Guthrie Center ACGC, Winner at Carroll Kuemper

Southwest Valley at Treynor

REGION 8

Sioux Central at East Sac County, Winner at Hinton

Lawton-Bronson at Akron-Westfield

Belmond-Klemme at Pocahontas Area, Winner at South Central Calhoun

Manson-NW Webster at Ridge View

Class 1A

(Oct. 17, Oct. 19, Oct. 24, Oct. 26)

REGION 1

Springville, bye

Iowa Valley at HLV

BGM at WACO

Cedar Valley Christian at Belle Plaine

Keota at New London

English Valleys at Montezuma

Tri-County at Winfield-Mount Union

Lynnville-Sully at Sigourney

REGION 2

North Tama, bye

Martensdale-St. Marys at Baxter

Colo-Nesco at Southeast Warren

Collins-Maxwell at North Mahaska

Meskwaki at Tripoli

North Linn at Conrad BCLUW

Valley Lutheran at Central City

Garwin GMG at Waterloo Christian

REGION 3

Burlington Notre Dame, bye

Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars

Hillcrest Academy at Wapello

Lone Tree at Highland

Moulton-Udell at Fort Madison Holy Trinity

Moravia at Seymour

Wayne at Mormon Trail

Lamoni at Diagonal

REGION 4

Le Mars Gehlen, bye

George-Little Rock at Westwood

Woodbury Central at Remsen St. Mary’s

Siouxland Christian at Trinity Christian

Whiting at Oakland Riverside

Woodbine at Logan-Magnolia

West Harrison at Council Bluffs St. Albert

Heartland Christian at Tri-Center

REGION 5

Clarksville at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Nashua-Plainfield at Riceville

North Butler at Janesville

Rockford at Turkey Valley

West Hancock at Ackley AGWSR

Mason City Newman at North Iowa

Northwood-Kensett at Saint Ansgar

West Fork at Fort Dodge St. Edmond

REGION 6

Paton-Churdan at Newell-Fonda

Exira-EHK at Boyer Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston

Ar-We-Va at Audubon

Harris-Lake Park at Algona Garrigan

South O’Brien at West Bend-Mallard

Ruthven GTRA at River Valley

Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Kingsley-Pierson

REGION 7

Lansing Kee at Don Bosco

Elkader Central at Easton Valley

Midland at Calamus-Wheatland

Bellevue Marquette at Maquoketa Valley

Morningstar Academy at North Cedar

Rivermont Collegiate at Clinton Prince of Peace

West Central at Dunkerton

Starmont at Edgewood-Colesburg

REGION 8

Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian

Nodaway Valley at Earlham

East Union at Stanton

Murray at Anita CAM

Hamburg at Sidney

Fremont Mills at Lenox

Essex at East Mills

Bedford at Griswold

