Iowa high school volleyball 2022 mock regional brackets
Brett Mather coached West Delaware to the Class 3A state volleyball championship last year. Who might the Hawks be facing in the 4A postseason this year? (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
It is expected that the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will release its regional volleyball pairings next Friday.
In the meantime, here is one set of projected pairings, by The Gazette.
All five classes, all 356 teams are represented.
Regionals begin Oct. 17 in Class 1A, 2A and 3A, Oct. 18 in 4A and 5A. The state tournament is Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at Xtream Arena, Coralville.
Class 5A
(Oct. 18, Oct. 20, Oct. 25)
REGION 1
Davenport North at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Winner at Iowa City Liberty
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dubuque Senior
REGION 2
Des Moines Lincoln at Marshalltown, Winner at Ankeny
Linn-Mar at Waukee
REGION 3
Davenport Central at Dubuque Hempstead, Winner at Pleasant Valley
Bettendorf at Muscatine
REGION 4
Des Moines East at Ames, Winner at West Des Moines Dowling
Des Moines Roosevelt at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
REGION 5
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West, Winner at Ankeny Centennial
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
REGION 6
Cedar Rapids Washington at Waterloo West, Winner at Cedar Falls
Iowa City High at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
REGION 7
Davenport West at Ottumwa, Winner at Waukee Northwest
Iowa City West at Urbandale
REGION 8
Des Moines North at Southeast Polk, Winner at Johnston
Waterloo East at West Des Moines Valley
Class 4A
(Oct. 18, Oct. 20, Oct. 25)
REGION 1
Newton at Ballard, Winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Fort Dodge at Webster City, Winner at Gilbert
REGION 2
Fort Madison at Keokuk, Winner at North Scott
Mount Pleasant at Burlington, Winner at Knoxville
REGION 3
Carlisle at Pella, Winner at Marion
Des Moines Hoover at Dallas Center-Grimes, Winner at Bondurant-Farrar
REGION 4
Maquoketa at Independence, Winner at Western Dubuque
DeWitt Central at Clinton, Winner at Clear Creek Amana
REGION 5
Winterset at Glenwood, Winner at Indianola
Creston at Oskaloosa, Winner at Norwalk
REGION 6
Perry at Carroll, Winner at Adel ADM
Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Winner at Lewis Central
REGION 7
Storm Lake at Boone, Winner at North Polk
Spencer at Le Mars, Winner at Sioux City Heelan
REGION 8
Charles City at Humboldt, Winner at West Delaware
Mason City at Waverly-Shell Rock, Winner at Decorah
Class 3A
(Oct. 17, Oct. 19, Oct. 25)
REGION 1
Saydel at Des Moines Christian
Harlan at Atlantic
Shenandoah at Van Meter
Clarinda at Red Oak
REGION 2
Fairfield at Davenport Assumption
Central Lee at Davis County
Chariton at Mid-Prairie
Albia at Centerville
REGION 3
Grinnell at Mount Vernon
South Tama at Benton Community
Monroe PCM at Nevada
Clarke at West Marshall
REGION 4
Estherville ELC at Sioux Center
Rock Valley at West Lyon
Okoboji at Sheldon
Algona at Spirit Lake
REGION 5
Hampton-Dumont/CAL at Union Community
Iowa Falls-Alden at Clear Lake
Oelwein at Center Point-Urbana
Roland-Story at Vinton-Shellsburg
REGION 6
Washington at West Liberty
Williamsburg at Tipton
Camanche at Solon
Anamosa at Monticello
REGION 7
Ida Grove OABCIG at Unity Christian
MOC-Floyd Valley at Cherokee
Eagle Grove at Clarion CGD
Southeast Valley at Greene County
REGION 8
Garner GHV at Osage
Crestwood at Forest City
North Fayette Valley at Dubuque Wahlert
Waukon at New Hampton
Class 2A
(Oct. 17, Oct. 19, Oct. 24, Oct. 26)
REGION 1
Ogden and Madrid, Winner at Dike-New Hartford
South Hamilton at Woodward-Granger
Panorama at Pella Christian, Winner at South Hardin
West Central Valley at Grand View Christian
REGION 2
West Sioux at Hartley HMS, Winner at Western Christian
Marcus MMCRU at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Emmetsburg at North Union, Winner at Boyden-Hull
Alta-Aurelia at Central Lyon
REGION 3
Alburnett at East Buchanan, Winner at Wapsie Valley
Jesup at Hudson
Clayton Ridge at Cascade, Winner at Dyersville Beckman
Northeast at Bellevue
REGION 4
Postville at MFL MarMac, Winner at Denver
South Winneshiek at Waterloo Columbus
Central Springs at Aplington-Parkersburg, Winner at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Lake Mills at Grundy Center
REGION 5
Interstate 35 at Central Decatur, Winner at Eddyville EBF
Mount Ayr at Pella Christian
Pekin at Cardinal, Winner at West Burlington
Van Buren County at Danville
REGION 6
East Marshall at Colfax-Mingo, Winner at Lisbon
Mediapolis at Iowa City Regina
Louisa-Muscatine at Columbus Community, Winner at Wilton
Durant at West Branch
REGION 7
IKM-Manning at Mapleton MVAOCOU, Winner at Missouri Valley
West Monona at Underwood
Avoca AHSTW at Guthrie Center ACGC, Winner at Carroll Kuemper
Southwest Valley at Treynor
REGION 8
Sioux Central at East Sac County, Winner at Hinton
Lawton-Bronson at Akron-Westfield
Belmond-Klemme at Pocahontas Area, Winner at South Central Calhoun
Manson-NW Webster at Ridge View
Class 1A
(Oct. 17, Oct. 19, Oct. 24, Oct. 26)
REGION 1
Springville, bye
Iowa Valley at HLV
BGM at WACO
Cedar Valley Christian at Belle Plaine
Keota at New London
English Valleys at Montezuma
Tri-County at Winfield-Mount Union
Lynnville-Sully at Sigourney
REGION 2
North Tama, bye
Martensdale-St. Marys at Baxter
Colo-Nesco at Southeast Warren
Collins-Maxwell at North Mahaska
Meskwaki at Tripoli
North Linn at Conrad BCLUW
Valley Lutheran at Central City
Garwin GMG at Waterloo Christian
REGION 3
Burlington Notre Dame, bye
Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars
Hillcrest Academy at Wapello
Lone Tree at Highland
Moulton-Udell at Fort Madison Holy Trinity
Moravia at Seymour
Wayne at Mormon Trail
Lamoni at Diagonal
REGION 4
Le Mars Gehlen, bye
George-Little Rock at Westwood
Woodbury Central at Remsen St. Mary’s
Siouxland Christian at Trinity Christian
Whiting at Oakland Riverside
Woodbine at Logan-Magnolia
West Harrison at Council Bluffs St. Albert
Heartland Christian at Tri-Center
REGION 5
Clarksville at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Nashua-Plainfield at Riceville
North Butler at Janesville
Rockford at Turkey Valley
West Hancock at Ackley AGWSR
Mason City Newman at North Iowa
Northwood-Kensett at Saint Ansgar
West Fork at Fort Dodge St. Edmond
REGION 6
Paton-Churdan at Newell-Fonda
Exira-EHK at Boyer Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston
Ar-We-Va at Audubon
Harris-Lake Park at Algona Garrigan
South O’Brien at West Bend-Mallard
Ruthven GTRA at River Valley
Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Kingsley-Pierson
REGION 7
Lansing Kee at Don Bosco
Elkader Central at Easton Valley
Midland at Calamus-Wheatland
Bellevue Marquette at Maquoketa Valley
Morningstar Academy at North Cedar
Rivermont Collegiate at Clinton Prince of Peace
West Central at Dunkerton
Starmont at Edgewood-Colesburg
REGION 8
Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian
Nodaway Valley at Earlham
East Union at Stanton
Murray at Anita CAM
Hamburg at Sidney
Fremont Mills at Lenox
Essex at East Mills
Bedford at Griswold
