Iowa high school state volleyball 2022 brackets, schedule

Xtream Arena hosts the tournament for the first time

Xtream Arena in Coralville before a 2020 volleyball match between Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Dubuque Senior. The state volleyball tournament moves there this year. (The Gazette)

Xtream Arena hosts the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament for the first time in 2022. Forty teams will come to Coralville to compete next week — eight in each of the IGHSAU’s five classes.

Teams advanced by winning regional tournaments, the Finals of which were held Tuesday night in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A. The 1A and 2A Qualifiers will be determined Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the state tournament pairings and schedule. Rankings are via the final IGHSAU regular-season lists.

Class 5A state volleyball tournament

Quarterfinals — Monday, Oct. 31

Well. 1 Iowa City Liberty (30-8) vs. No. 11 Urbandale (16-19), noon

Well. 4 West Des Moines Dowling (31-9) vs. No. 6 Ankeny Centennial (29-9), 2 p.m

Well. 2 Ankeny (35-4) vs. No. 10 West Des Moines Valley (9-8 p.m.), noon

Well. 3 Pleasant Valley (27-6) vs. No. 7 Waukee Northwest (28-12), 2 p.m

Semifinals — Wednesday, Nov. 2

10 a.m

Final — Thursday, Nov. 3

10 a.m

Class 4A state volleyball tournament

Quarterfinals — Monday, Oct. 31

Well. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (30-4) vs. No. 14 Sioux City at Heelan (24-14), 4 p.m

Well. 4 Indianola (37-6) vs. No. 5 Western at Dubuque (24-10), 6 p.m

Well. 2 North Scott (32-5) vs. No. 11 Bondurant-Farrar (24-10), 4 p.m

Well. 3 Marion (35-6) vs. No. 8 Clear Creek at Amana (32-10), 6 p.m

Semifinals — Wednesday, Nov. 2

Noon

Final — Thursday, Nov. 3

12:15 p.m

Class 3A state volleyball tournament

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, Nov. 1

Well. 1 Des Moines Christian (45-5) vs. No. 8 Union Community (42-9), 10 a.m

Well. 4 Sioux Center (30-3) vs. No. 5 West Liberty (31-7), noon

Well. 2 Davenport Assumption (30-7) vs. No. 7 Osage (29-6), 10 am

Well. 3 Mount Vernon (34-5) vs. No. 6 Unity Christian (23-9), noon

Semifinals — Wednesday, Nov. 2

2 p.m

Final — Thursday, Nov. 3

2:30 p.m