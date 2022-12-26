Iowa high school girls’ basketball 2023 mock regional brackets

Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Libby Fandel drives against Linn-Mar’s Ellie Daubenmier (10) on Dec. 9. The Saints are reigning Class 4A state champions. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union is about a month away from announcing pairings for the 2023 basketball postseason.

The holiday break is a perfect time to reset, analyze and throw together a mock bracket, just for fun. Beats shoveling.

So here you go … all five classes, all 349 teams.

The postseason begins in mid-February, with it all culminating at the state tournament, Feb. 27-March 4 at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines.

We are mirroring the method in which the Union seeds 5A basketball. Instead of the traditional 1-4-5 on one side of the bracket and 2-3 on the other, the Union prefers the approach of 1-5 on one side and 2-3-4 on the other.

Our brackets are assembled by using IGHSAU rankings for the top 15 teams, and a combination of Varsity Bound and BC Moore rankings for the rest of the field in each class.

The intention is to post another set of mock pairings in a few weeks, as time allows.

Class 5A

REGION 1

Waterloo East at Waterloo West

Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Falls, Winner at Waukee

REGION 2

Marshalltown at Johnston

Ames at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Winner at Sioux City East

REGION 3

Davenport West at Pleasant Valley

Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Winner at Linn-Mar

REGION 4

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at West Des Moines Valley

Ottumwa at Iowa City High, Winner at Des Moines North

REGION 5

Davenport Central at Southeast Polk

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Winner at Iowa City Liberty

REGION 6

Des Moines East at Ankeny Centennial

Sioux City North at Sioux City West, Winner at Ankeny

REGION 7

Des Moines Lincoln at Waukee Northwest

Urbandale at Des Moines Roosevelt, Winner at West Des Moines Dowling

REGION 8

Muscatine at Davenport North

Bettendorf at Dubuque Senior, Winner at Iowa City West

Class 4A

REGION 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Le Mars, Winner at Sioux City Heelan

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central, Winner at Glenwood

REGION 2

Perry at Boone, Winner at Ballard

Webster City at Storm Lake, Winner at Spencer

REGION 3

Creston at Carroll, Winner at Dallas Center-Grimes

Norwalk at Adel ADM, Winner at Winterset

REGION 4

Fort Dodge at Humboldt, Winner at Decorah

Charles City at Mason City, Winner at Waverly-Shell Rock

REGION 5

Newton at Knoxville, Winner at North Polk

Des Moines Hoover at Bondurant-Farrar, Winner at Gilbert

REGION 6

Western Dubuque at West Delaware, Winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Independence at Maquoketa, Winner at Marion

REGION 7

Burlington at Fort Madison, Winner at Clear Creek Amana

Clinton at North Scott, Winner at DeWitt Central

REGION 8

Mount Pleasant at Keokuk, Winner at Indianola

Oskaloosa at Pella, Winner at Carlisle

Class 3A

REGION 1

Garner GHV at Estherville ELC

Spirit Lake at Forest City

Okoboji at Sioux Center

Rock Valley at West Lyon

REGION 2

Ida Grove OABCIG at Unity Christian

Sheldon at MOC-Floyd Valley

Red Oak at Harlan

Clarinda at Shenandoah

REGION 3

Eagle Grove at Cherokee

Clarion CGD at Algona

Hampton-Dumont/CAL at Osage

Iowa Falls-Alden at Clear Lake

REGION 4

Saydel at West Marshall

Van Meter at Nevada

Southeast Valley at Roland-Story

Greene County at Atlantic

REGION 5

Chariton at Des Moines Christian

Monroe PCM at Clarke

Union Community at Vinton-Shellsburg

South Tama at Grinnell

REGION 6

Anamosa at Benton Community

Oelwein at New Hampton

North Fayette Valley at Monticello

Crestwood at Waukon

REGION 7

Williamsburg at Center Point-Urbana

Centerville at Mid-Prairie

Albia at Mount Vernon

Davis County at West Liberty

REGION 8

Fairfield at Solon

Central Lee at Washington

Camanche at Dubuque Wahlert

Tipton at Davenport Assumption

Class 2A

REGION 1

Top bracket

Hartley HMS at Boyden-Hull, Winner at Central Lyon

West Sioux at Western Christian

Bottom bracket

Marcus MMCRU at Ridge View, Winner at Hinton

Alta-Aurelia at Sioux Central

REGION 2

Top bracket

West Central Valley at Southwest Valley, Winner at Treynor

Interstate 35 at Mount Ayr

Bottom bracket

Missouri Valley at Akron-Westfield, Winner at West Monona

Lawton-Bronson at Mapleton MVAOCOU

REGION 3

Top bracket

East Sac County at Carroll Kuemper, Winner at Pocahontas Area

Manson-NW Webster at South Central Calhoun

Bottom bracket

IKM-Manning at Avoca AHSTW, Winner at Underwood

Guthrie Center ACGC at Panorama

REGION 4

Top bracket

Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme, Winner at Sibley-Ocheyedan

Emmetsburg at North Union

Bottom bracket

Woodward-Granger at Madrid, Winner at South Hamilton

Ogden at Grand View Christian

REGION 5

Top bracket

Postville at Clayton Ridge, Winner at Cascade

MFL MarMac at Dyersville Beckman

Bottom bracket

South Winneshiek at Waterloo Columbus, Winner at Aplington-Parkersburg

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Central Springs

REGION 6

Top bracket

East Marshall at Grundy Center, Winner at Dike-New Hartford

South Hardin at Denver

Bottom bracket

Wapsie Valley at East Buchanan, Winner at Hudson

Alburnett at Jesup

REGION 7

Top bracket

Columbus Community at Lisbon, Winner at Iowa City Regina

West Branch at Wilton

Bottom bracket

Louisa-Muscatine at Durant, Winner at Mediapolis

Northeast at Bellevue

REGION 8

Top bracket

Cardinal at Central Decatur, Winner at Eddyville EBF

Pleasantville at Pella Christian

Bottom bracket

Pekin at West Burlington

Van Buren County at Danville

Class 1A

REGION 1

Top bracket

Remsen St. Mary’s, bye

Trinity Christian at George-Little Rock

South O’Brien at Ruthven GTRA

Harris-Lake Park at West Bend-Mallard

Bottom bracket

Riceville, bye

Turkey Valley at Saint Ansgar

Mason City Newman at Northwood-Kensett

North Iowa at West Hancock

REGION 2

Top bracket

Westwood, bye

Woodbury Central at Le Mars Gehlen

Whiting at Kingsley-Pierson

Siouxland Christian at River Valley

Bottom bracket

Stanton, bye

Griswold at Oakland Riverside

West Harrison at Logan-Magnolia

Tri-Center at East Mills

REGION 3

Top bracket

Audubon at Woodbine

Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va

Orient-Macksburg at Exira-EHK

Murray at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Bottom bracket

Council Bluffs St. Albert, bye

Heartland Christian at Sidney

Bedford at Fremont Mills

Essex at Lenox

REGION 4

Top bracket

Newell-Fonda, bye

Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Glidden-Ralston

East Union at Anita CAM

Diagonal at Earlham

Bottom bracket

Tri-County at Martensdale-St. Marys

Southeast Warren at Mormon Trail

Melcher-Dallas at Wayne

Lamoni at Twin Cedars

REGION 5

Top bracket

Algona Garrigan, bye

Paton-Churdan at Fort Dodge St. Edmond

Colo-Nesco at Baxter

Ankeny Christian at Collins-Maxwell

Bottom bracket

North Tama at Ackley AGWSR

Conrad BCLUW at Garwin GMG

BGM at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Don Bosco at Waterloo Christian

REGION 6

Top bracket

Elkader Central, bye

West Central at Maquoketa Valley

Starmont at Bellevue Marquette

Lansing Kee at Edgewood-Colesburg

Bottom bracket

Rockford at West Fork

North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield

Janesville at Clarksville

Tripoli at Dunkerton

REGION 7

Top bracket

North Linn, bye

Central City at Midland

North Cedar at Calamus-Wheatland

Easton Valley at Clinton Prince of Peace

Bottom bracket

Meskwaki at North Mahaska

Lynnville-Sully at Iowa Valley

Belle Plaine at Springville

HLV at Montezuma

REGION 8

Top bracket

Burlington Notre Dame, bye

New London at Wapello

Moulton-Udell at Fort Madison Holy Trinity

Seymour at Moravia

Bottom bracket

Hillcrest Academy at Winfield-Mount Union

Sigourney at English Valleys

Keota at WACO

Highland at Lone Tree

