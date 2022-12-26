Iowa high school girls’ basketball 2023 mock regional brackets
Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Libby Fandel drives against Linn-Mar’s Ellie Daubenmier (10) on Dec. 9. The Saints are reigning Class 4A state champions. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union is about a month away from announcing pairings for the 2023 basketball postseason.
The holiday break is a perfect time to reset, analyze and throw together a mock bracket, just for fun. Beats shoveling.
So here you go … all five classes, all 349 teams.
The postseason begins in mid-February, with it all culminating at the state tournament, Feb. 27-March 4 at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines.
We are mirroring the method in which the Union seeds 5A basketball. Instead of the traditional 1-4-5 on one side of the bracket and 2-3 on the other, the Union prefers the approach of 1-5 on one side and 2-3-4 on the other.
Our brackets are assembled by using IGHSAU rankings for the top 15 teams, and a combination of Varsity Bound and BC Moore rankings for the rest of the field in each class.
The intention is to post another set of mock pairings in a few weeks, as time allows.
Class 5A
REGION 1
Waterloo East at Waterloo West
Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Falls, Winner at Waukee
REGION 2
Marshalltown at Johnston
Ames at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Winner at Sioux City East
REGION 3
Davenport West at Pleasant Valley
Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Winner at Linn-Mar
REGION 4
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at West Des Moines Valley
Ottumwa at Iowa City High, Winner at Des Moines North
REGION 5
Davenport Central at Southeast Polk
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Winner at Iowa City Liberty
REGION 6
Des Moines East at Ankeny Centennial
Sioux City North at Sioux City West, Winner at Ankeny
REGION 7
Des Moines Lincoln at Waukee Northwest
Urbandale at Des Moines Roosevelt, Winner at West Des Moines Dowling
REGION 8
Muscatine at Davenport North
Bettendorf at Dubuque Senior, Winner at Iowa City West
Class 4A
REGION 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Le Mars, Winner at Sioux City Heelan
Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central, Winner at Glenwood
REGION 2
Perry at Boone, Winner at Ballard
Webster City at Storm Lake, Winner at Spencer
REGION 3
Creston at Carroll, Winner at Dallas Center-Grimes
Norwalk at Adel ADM, Winner at Winterset
REGION 4
Fort Dodge at Humboldt, Winner at Decorah
Charles City at Mason City, Winner at Waverly-Shell Rock
REGION 5
Newton at Knoxville, Winner at North Polk
Des Moines Hoover at Bondurant-Farrar, Winner at Gilbert
REGION 6
Western Dubuque at West Delaware, Winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Independence at Maquoketa, Winner at Marion
REGION 7
Burlington at Fort Madison, Winner at Clear Creek Amana
Clinton at North Scott, Winner at DeWitt Central
REGION 8
Mount Pleasant at Keokuk, Winner at Indianola
Oskaloosa at Pella, Winner at Carlisle
Class 3A
REGION 1
Garner GHV at Estherville ELC
Spirit Lake at Forest City
Okoboji at Sioux Center
Rock Valley at West Lyon
REGION 2
Ida Grove OABCIG at Unity Christian
Sheldon at MOC-Floyd Valley
Red Oak at Harlan
Clarinda at Shenandoah
REGION 3
Eagle Grove at Cherokee
Clarion CGD at Algona
Hampton-Dumont/CAL at Osage
Iowa Falls-Alden at Clear Lake
REGION 4
Saydel at West Marshall
Van Meter at Nevada
Southeast Valley at Roland-Story
Greene County at Atlantic
REGION 5
Chariton at Des Moines Christian
Monroe PCM at Clarke
Union Community at Vinton-Shellsburg
South Tama at Grinnell
REGION 6
Anamosa at Benton Community
Oelwein at New Hampton
North Fayette Valley at Monticello
Crestwood at Waukon
REGION 7
Williamsburg at Center Point-Urbana
Centerville at Mid-Prairie
Albia at Mount Vernon
Davis County at West Liberty
REGION 8
Fairfield at Solon
Central Lee at Washington
Camanche at Dubuque Wahlert
Tipton at Davenport Assumption
Class 2A
REGION 1
Top bracket
Hartley HMS at Boyden-Hull, Winner at Central Lyon
West Sioux at Western Christian
Bottom bracket
Marcus MMCRU at Ridge View, Winner at Hinton
Alta-Aurelia at Sioux Central
REGION 2
Top bracket
West Central Valley at Southwest Valley, Winner at Treynor
Interstate 35 at Mount Ayr
Bottom bracket
Missouri Valley at Akron-Westfield, Winner at West Monona
Lawton-Bronson at Mapleton MVAOCOU
REGION 3
Top bracket
East Sac County at Carroll Kuemper, Winner at Pocahontas Area
Manson-NW Webster at South Central Calhoun
Bottom bracket
IKM-Manning at Avoca AHSTW, Winner at Underwood
Guthrie Center ACGC at Panorama
REGION 4
Top bracket
Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme, Winner at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Emmetsburg at North Union
Bottom bracket
Woodward-Granger at Madrid, Winner at South Hamilton
Ogden at Grand View Christian
REGION 5
Top bracket
Postville at Clayton Ridge, Winner at Cascade
MFL MarMac at Dyersville Beckman
Bottom bracket
South Winneshiek at Waterloo Columbus, Winner at Aplington-Parkersburg
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Central Springs
REGION 6
Top bracket
East Marshall at Grundy Center, Winner at Dike-New Hartford
South Hardin at Denver
Bottom bracket
Wapsie Valley at East Buchanan, Winner at Hudson
Alburnett at Jesup
REGION 7
Top bracket
Columbus Community at Lisbon, Winner at Iowa City Regina
West Branch at Wilton
Bottom bracket
Louisa-Muscatine at Durant, Winner at Mediapolis
Northeast at Bellevue
REGION 8
Top bracket
Cardinal at Central Decatur, Winner at Eddyville EBF
Pleasantville at Pella Christian
Bottom bracket
Pekin at West Burlington
Van Buren County at Danville
Class 1A
REGION 1
Top bracket
Remsen St. Mary’s, bye
Trinity Christian at George-Little Rock
South O’Brien at Ruthven GTRA
Harris-Lake Park at West Bend-Mallard
Bottom bracket
Riceville, bye
Turkey Valley at Saint Ansgar
Mason City Newman at Northwood-Kensett
North Iowa at West Hancock
REGION 2
Top bracket
Westwood, bye
Woodbury Central at Le Mars Gehlen
Whiting at Kingsley-Pierson
Siouxland Christian at River Valley
Bottom bracket
Stanton, bye
Griswold at Oakland Riverside
West Harrison at Logan-Magnolia
Tri-Center at East Mills
REGION 3
Top bracket
Audubon at Woodbine
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va
Orient-Macksburg at Exira-EHK
Murray at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Bottom bracket
Council Bluffs St. Albert, bye
Heartland Christian at Sidney
Bedford at Fremont Mills
Essex at Lenox
REGION 4
Top bracket
Newell-Fonda, bye
Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Glidden-Ralston
East Union at Anita CAM
Diagonal at Earlham
Bottom bracket
Tri-County at Martensdale-St. Marys
Southeast Warren at Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas at Wayne
Lamoni at Twin Cedars
REGION 5
Top bracket
Algona Garrigan, bye
Paton-Churdan at Fort Dodge St. Edmond
Colo-Nesco at Baxter
Ankeny Christian at Collins-Maxwell
Bottom bracket
North Tama at Ackley AGWSR
Conrad BCLUW at Garwin GMG
BGM at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Don Bosco at Waterloo Christian
REGION 6
Top bracket
Elkader Central, bye
West Central at Maquoketa Valley
Starmont at Bellevue Marquette
Lansing Kee at Edgewood-Colesburg
Bottom bracket
Rockford at West Fork
North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield
Janesville at Clarksville
Tripoli at Dunkerton
REGION 7
Top bracket
North Linn, bye
Central City at Midland
North Cedar at Calamus-Wheatland
Easton Valley at Clinton Prince of Peace
Bottom bracket
Meskwaki at North Mahaska
Lynnville-Sully at Iowa Valley
Belle Plaine at Springville
HLV at Montezuma
REGION 8
Top bracket
Burlington Notre Dame, bye
New London at Wapello
Moulton-Udell at Fort Madison Holy Trinity
Seymour at Moravia
Bottom bracket
Hillcrest Academy at Winfield-Mount Union
Sigourney at English Valleys
Keota at WACO
Highland at Lone Tree
