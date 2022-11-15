Iowa high school girls’ basketball 2022-23: Area players to watch

13 area all-state selections return from last season

North Linn’s Kamryn Kurt drives to the basket at the state tournament last year against Algona Garrigan. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette)

Thirteen returning area girls’ basketball players earned all-state honors last year by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

Jasmine Barney, 5-8, sr., Iowa City Liberty — Averaged 18.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists last season. Class 5A 2nd-team all-state.

Macy Boge, 5-8, jr., North Linn — Averaged 13.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season. Shot 48.6 percent from the field. Class 1A 2nd-team all-state.

Bryar Duwe, 5-6, sr., Decorah — Averaged 18.2 points and 3.2 steals last year. Shot 35.9 percent from 3-point range and 75.8 percent from the line. Class 4A 3rd-team all-state.

Libby Fandel, 6-0, soph., Cedar Rapids Xavier — Averaged 13.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season, shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range. Class 4A 1st-team all-state.

Finley Hall, 5-7, sr., West Liberty — Averaged 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season. Class 3A 2nd-team all-state.

Kelsey Joens, 5-10, sr., West Liberty — Averaged 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season at Iowa City High. Shot 81.2 percent from the free-throw line. 1,056 career points. Class 5A 1st-team all-state.

Kamryn Kurt, jr., North Linn — Averaged 17.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game last season. Shot 51.2 percent from the field (44.0 percent from 3-point range). Class 1A 1st-team all-state.

Callie Levin, 5-9, jr., Solon — Averaged 21.0 points, 4.2 assists and 4.3 steals per game last season. Shot 77.9 percent from the free-throw line. Class 4A 1st-team all-state.

Ava Locklear, 5-10, jr., Clear Creek Amana — Averaged 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season. Shot 51.3 percent from the floor. Class 4A 3rd-team all-state.

Kyla Mason, 5-11, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier — Averaged 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season. Shot 55.9 percent from the field. Class 4A 3rd-team all-state.

Kaliyah Sain, 6-0, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Averaged 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. Class 5A 2nd-team all-state.

Meena Tate, 5-10, sr., Iowa City West — Averaged 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season. Class 5A 2nd-team all-state.

Jenna Twedt, 5-8, sr., Benton Community — Averaged 18.6 points and 3.4 assists last season. Shot 80.0 percent from the free-throw line. 1,292 career points. Class 4A 2nd-team all-state.

