Iowa high school football’s Week 9 rankings, as the Playoffs begin

Only one week remains in the regular season, but four of our high school football polls have officially gone final.

The updated Class 2A, 1A, A, and 8-Player polls will be the final rankings used for the rest of the season, with the Playoffs starting this week. The top-rated teams as we enter the postseason: Williamsburg in 2A, Van Meter in 1A, West Hancock in A and Remsen St. Mary’s in 8-Player.

We will continue to track their postseason progress, of course, and will start by listing their first-round playoff results next week along with our final polls for the large classes.

Class 5A, 4A, and 3A still have Week 9 to play before the postseason begins. After Week 8’s results, only 5A’s rankings underwent major changes this week.

