Iowa high school football’s Week 9 rankings, as the Playoffs begin

Only one week remains in the regular season, but four of our high school football polls have officially gone final.

The updated Class 2A, 1A, A, and 8-Player polls will be the final rankings used for the rest of the season, with the Playoffs starting this week. The top-rated teams as we enter the postseason: Williamsburg in 2A, Van Meter in 1A, West Hancock in A and Remsen St. Mary’s in 8-Player.

We will continue to track their postseason progress, of course, and will start by listing their first-round playoff results next week along with our final polls for the large classes.

Class 5A, 4A, and 3A still have Week 9 to play before the postseason begins. After Week 8’s results, only 5A’s rankings underwent major changes this week.

The top four are the same: Pleasant Valley, Dowling Catholic, Ankeny and Southeast Polk. Cedar Rapids Prairie, after a 49-28 win over Iowa City West, is up to No. 5. Cedar Falls survived against Bettendorf, 10-7, to move to No. 6. Johnston thumped Cedar Rapids Kennedy and jumped to No. 7 while the Cougars stumbled to No. 9.

Iowa City High, a team that’s been in and out of the rankings all year, is back again at No. 8 after throttling Davenport West, and Linn-Mar, fresh off a 72-point performance over Davenport Central, checks in at No. 10 Entering the regular-season finale.

This week’s 4A and 3A polls feature the same 10 teams from a week ago. The 4A poll underwent some shuffling, with Western Dubuque, Spencer and Indianola dropping to Nos. 8, 9, and 10 after losses last week. The 3A poll stayed the exact same. Creston was the only top-10 team that lost, 56-12 to top-ranked Harlan.

Class 5A

Pleasant Valley (8-0), beat Dubuque Senior 49-7 Dowling Catholic (7-1), beat West Des Moines Valley 35-3 Ankeny (7-1), beat Waukee Northwest 31-7 Southeast Polk (7-1), beat Ankeny Centennial 42-16 Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2), beat Iowa City West 49-28 Cedar Falls (6-2), beat Bettendorf 10-7 Johnston (5-3), beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28-7 Iowa City High (5-3), beat Davenport West 55-6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-2), lost to Johnston 28-7 Linn-Mar (5-3), beat Davenport Central 72-0

Dropped Out: Urbandale, West Des Moines Valley, Davenport West

Class 4A

Lewis Central (8-0), beat Dallas Center-Grimes 41-0 Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0), beat Newton 42-3 Waverly-Shell Rock (8-0), beat Western Dubuque 35-14 Carlisle (7-1), beat Norwalk 49-28 Iowa City Liberty (7-1), beat Burlington 29-28 Bondurant-Farrar (7-1), beat Indianola 28-14 North Scott (6-2), beat Fort Madison 49-14 Western Dubuque (5-3), lost to Waverly-Shell Rock 35-14 Spencer (6-2), lost to LeMars 38-28 Indianola (5-3), lost to Bondurant-Farrar 28-14

Class 3A

Harlan (7-1), beat Creston 56-12 Mount Vernon (8-0), beat Central DeWitt 47-0 Independence (8-1), beat West Delaware 21-20 Nevada (7-1), beat Humboldt 16-8 Humboldt (7-1), lost to Nevada 16-8 ADM (7-1), beat Knoxville 56-3 Solon (6-2), beat Grinnell 51-7 North Polk (6-2), beat Gilbert 28-0 Benton (6-2), beat Maquoketa 49-7 Creston (6-2), lost to Harlan 56-12

Class 2A

Williamsburg (8-0), beat Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 76-12 Central Lyon (8-0), beat Okoboji 62-6 West Marshall (8-0), beat Albia 47-0 Spirit Lake (8-0), beat Southeast Valley 24-6 OABCIG (7-1), beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 30-14 West Lyon (6-2), beat Cherokee 42-12 Greene County (7-1), beat Clarke 54-8 Osage (6-2), beat Crestwood 28-12 Dubuque Wahlert (6-2), beat Jesup 71-6 Centerville (6-2), beat Central Lee 44-7

Dropped Out: New Hampton, Crestwood

Class 1A

Van Meter (7-1), beat ACGC 54-0 West Sioux (7-1), beat Sioux Central 68-0 West Branch (8-0), beat Wilton 54-7 Underwood (8-0), beat Kuemper Catholic 28-20 Kuemper Catholic (7-1), lost to Underwood 28-20 Aplington-Parkersburg (7-1), beat East Marshall 50-0 South Hamilton (7-1), beat Eagle Grove 60-12 Pella Christian (7-1), beat Central Decatur 48-14 Mediapolis (7-1), beat Louisa-Muscatine 55-7 Sigourney-Keota (6-2), beat Van Buren 69-20

Class A

West Hancock (8-0), beat North Butler 52-0 Grundy Center (8-0), beat North Tama 42-0 Woodbury Central (8-0), beat Missouri Valley 56-14 Lynnville-Sully (8-0), beat Belle Plaine 55-14 AHSTW (8-0), beat St. Albert 52-10 North Linn (7-1), beat Maquoketa Valley 48-6 East Buchanan (7-1), beat South Winneshiek 69-13 Alburnett (7-1), beat Columbus 32-31 (OT) Mount Ayr (7-1), beat Southwest Valley 33-14 Newman Catholic (7-1), beat North Union 49-27

8-Player

Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0), beat Glidden-Ralston 61-6 Don Bosco (7-0), Idle WACO (9-0), beat Tri-County 42-10 Easton Valley (6-1), beat Kee 62-12 Lenox (8-0), beat Fremont-Mills 28-2 West Harrison (8-0), beat Griswold 52-16 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1), beat Collins-Maxwell 68-14 Southeast Warren (8-1), beat Lamoni 67-24 Newell-Fonda (7-1), beat Ar-We-Va via forfeit Turkey Valley (6-1), beat West Central 73-32

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at@codygoodwin.