Iowa high school football Playoffs results, updated bracket

The state quarterfinal matchups are set.

The Iowa high school football’s Round-of-16 is officially in the books, setting the stage for next week’s quarterfinal action. Winners there will advance to the semifinals, which will be held at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Quarterfinal games for Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A, and A are set for Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 pm The 8-Player quarterfinal games are set for Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m

Below are the quarterfinal matchups in each class, as well as the Round-of-16 results. All rankings are from the Register’s final polls.

Class 5A State Quarterfinals

Pod A: #1 Dowling Catholic (9-1) vs. Waukee Northwest (6-4)

  • #1 Dowling Catholic 35, Davenport West 0
  • Waukee Northwest 9, #10 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Pod B: #3 Southeast Polk (9-1) vs. #8 Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-3)

  • #3 Southeast Polk 49, Ames 3
  • #8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 50, #7 Linn-Mar 28

Pod C: #2 Ankeny (9-1) vs. #6 Johnston (7-3)

  • #2 Ankeny 17, Sioux City East 0
  • #6 Johnston 38, #7 Iowa City High 31 (OT)

Pod D: #5 Cedar Falls (8-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (6-4)

  • West Des Moines Valley 15, #4 Pleasant Valley 10
  • #5 Cedar Falls 14, Ankeny Centennial 10

