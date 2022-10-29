Iowa high school football Playoffs results, updated bracket

The state quarterfinal matchups are set.

The Iowa high school football’s Round-of-16 is officially in the books, setting the stage for next week’s quarterfinal action. Winners there will advance to the semifinals, which will be held at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Quarterfinal games for Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A, and A are set for Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 pm The 8-Player quarterfinal games are set for Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m

Below are the quarterfinal matchups in each class, as well as the Round-of-16 results. All rankings are from the Register’s final polls.

Class 5A State Quarterfinals

Pod A: #1 Dowling Catholic (9-1) vs. Waukee Northwest (6-4)

#1 Dowling Catholic 35, Davenport West 0

Waukee Northwest 9, #10 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Pod B: #3 Southeast Polk (9-1) vs. #8 Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-3)

#3 Southeast Polk 49, Ames 3

#8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 50, #7 Linn-Mar 28

Pod C: #2 Ankeny (9-1) vs. #6 Johnston (7-3)

#2 Ankeny 17, Sioux City East 0

#6 Johnston 38, #7 Iowa City High 31 (OT)

Pod D: #5 Cedar Falls (8-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (6-4)

West Des Moines Valley 15, #4 Pleasant Valley 10

#5 Cedar Falls 14, Ankeny Centennial 10

Class 4A State Quarterfinals

Pod A: #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0) vs. #10 Indianola (7-3)

#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Cedar Rapids Washington 7

#10 Indianola 35, #6 Bondurant-Farrar 13

Pod B: #3 Waverly-Shell Rock (10-0) vs. #7 North Scott (8-2)

#3 Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Fort Madison 7

#7 North Scott 38, #8 Western Dubuque 15

Pod C: #2 Lewis Central (10-0) vs. Glenwood (7-3)

#2 Lewis Central 60, LeMars 7

Glenwood 38, #9 Spencer 26

Pod D: #4 Carlisle (9-1) vs. #5 Iowa City Liberty (9-1)

#5 Iowa City Liberty 24, Webster City 14

#4 Carlisle 48, Newton 28

Class 3A State Quarterfinals

Pod A: #1 Harlan (9-1) vs. #8 Nevada (8-2)

#1 Harlan 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 7

#8 Nevada 10, Sioux Center 7

Pod B: #2 Mount Vernon (10-0) vs. #6 Solon (8-2)

#2 Mount Vernon 23, #9 Central DeWitt 9

#6 Solon 42, West Delaware 18

Pod C: #3 Independence (10-1) vs. #5 Humboldt (9-1)

#5 Humboldt 39, #10 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

#3 Independence 20, Benton 17

Pod D: #4 ADM (9-1) vs. #7 North Polk (8-2)

#4 ADM 56, Grinnell 0

#7 North Polk 52, Creston 20

Class 2A State Quarterfinals

Pod A: #2 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (10-0) vs. #6 West Lyon (8-2)

#2 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42, Clarinda 16

#6 West Lyon 43, #7 Greene County 7

Pod B: #4 Spirit Lake (9-0) vs. #5 OABCIG (9-1)

#5 OABCIG 34, #8 Osage 22

#4 Spirit Lake 43, Clear Lake 21

Pod C: #9 Dubuque Wahlert (8-2) vs. Crestwood (7-3)

Crestwood 20, Waukon 18

#9 Dubuque Wahlert 21, #3 West Marshall 14

Pod D: #1 Williamsburg (10-0) vs. #10 Centerville (8-2)

#10 Centerville 28, Monticello 27

#1 Williamsburg 63, Mid-Prairie 7

Class 1A State Quarterfinals

Pod A: #2 West Sioux (9-1) vs. Western Christian (8-2)

Western Christian 49, #6 Aplington-Parkersburg 27

#2 West Sioux 45, #5 Kuemper Catholic 7

Pod B: #3 West Branch (10-0) vs. MFL MarMac (9-1)

MFL MarMac 28, Dike-New Hartford 6

#3 West Branch 27, Columbus Catholic 14

Pod C: #1 Van Meter (9-1) vs. #10 Sigourney-Keota (8-2)

#10 Sigourney-Keota 20, #9 Mediapolis 14 (OT)

#1 Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0

Pod D: #4 Underwood (10-0) vs. #8 Pella Christian (9-1)

#8 Pella Christian 38, #7 South Hamilton 30

#4 Underwood 62, ACGC 14

Class A State Quarterfinals

Pod A: #3 Woodbury Central (10-0) vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (8-2)

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46, Hinton 27

#3 Woodbury Central 48, Gehlen Catholic 7

Pod B: #1 West Hancock (10-0) vs. #6 North Linn (9-1)

#6 North Linn 28, #10 Newman Catholic 14

#1 West Hancock 16, Wapsie Valley 9

Pod C: #2 Grundy Center (10-0) vs. #7 East Buchanan (9-1)

#7 East Buchanan 57, #8 Alburnett 21

#2 Grundy Center 41, Columbus 7

Pod D: #4 Lynnville-Sully (10-0) vs. #5 AHSTW (10-0)

#5 AHSTW 35, Southwest Valley 14

#4 Lynnville-Sully 62, #9 Mount Ayr 33

8-Player State Quarterfinals

Pod A: #1 Remsen St. Mary’s (10-0) vs. GTRA (9-1)

#1 Remsen St. Mary’s 42, West Bend-Mallard 16

GTRA 28, #6 West Harrison 12

Pod B: #5 Lenox (10-0) vs. Fremont-Mills (8-2)

#5 Lenox 34, CAM 14

Fremont-Mills 30, #8 Southeast Warren 28

Pod C: #7 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-1) vs. #9 Newell-Fonda (9-1)

#9 Newell-Fonda 35, #2 Don Bosco 10

#7 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30, #10 Turkey Valley 28

Pod D: #3 WACO (11-0) vs. Montezuma (9-2)

Montezuma 60, #4 Easton Valley 38

#3 WACO 48, Central City 12

