Iowa high school football playoffs: Live quarterfinal updates, scores

It’s state quarterfinals week in Iowa high school football, the last outdoor games of 2022 before the final four teams in each class meet at the UNI-Dome next week for the state semifinals.

But to get to that hallowed turf in Cedar Falls, the final eight teams in each class have one more hurdle to get through. Friday marks the second full week of high school football playoff action across Iowa, although the 8-man quarterfinals were held Thursday night. The other six classes, from A to 5A, are handing out tickets to the UNI-Dome tonight. We have some exciting matchups on tap to follow along.

Recruiting/high school sports Reporter Alyssa Hertel (@AlyssaHertel) is at Adel Tonight to watch ADM take on North Polk in a Class 3A quarterfinal. It’s going to be a tough task for North Polk, taking on an ADM offense that’s scored 177 points over its last three games. The Tigers’ defense is no slouch either, giving up three points over that span. The Comets are playing well, too, coming into this game with a four-game winning streak, beating Creston 52-20 in last week’s Round of 16. These teams met in Week 3, with ADM earning a 29-20 win over North Polk .

