Iowa high school football playoffs: Live quarterfinal updates, scores

It’s state quarterfinals week in Iowa high school football, the last outdoor games of 2022 before the final four teams in each class meet at the UNI-Dome next week for the state semifinals.

But to get to that hallowed turf in Cedar Falls, the final eight teams in each class have one more hurdle to get through. Friday marks the second full week of high school football playoff action across Iowa, although the 8-man quarterfinals were held Thursday night. The other six classes, from A to 5A, are handing out tickets to the UNI-Dome tonight. We have some exciting matchups on tap to follow along.

Recruiting/high school sports Reporter Alyssa Hertel (@AlyssaHertel) is at Adel Tonight to watch ADM take on North Polk in a Class 3A quarterfinal. It’s going to be a tough task for North Polk, taking on an ADM offense that’s scored 177 points over its last three games. The Tigers’ defense is no slouch either, giving up three points over that span. The Comets are playing well, too, coming into this game with a four-game winning streak, beating Creston 52-20 in last week’s Round of 16. These teams met in Week 3, with ADM earning a 29-20 win over North Polk .

Joe Randleman (@JoeRandleman) is out west Tonight to watch No. 8 Nevada take on No. 1 Harlan in another Class 3A tilt. Harlan comes into this one on a 9-game winning streak after dropping its season opener to then-top-ranked Lewis Central from 4A. It’s going to be a battle for a Cubs team that’s struggling a bit on offense. They’ve failed to score 20 points in four of their last five games. But their defense has been stout, giving up just 18.2 points per game this season and even less over the last month.

Raven Moore (@Raven_XReport) will be in Mount Vernon to watch the No. 2 Mustangs take on Solon. This is another rematch from earlier in the season, when Mount Vernon topped the Spartans 17-14 in Week 2. The Mustangs roll into this one with an unblemished record, and Solon boasts an 8-2 mark, having not lost since Week 3.

We’ll also have Photographers capturing the best images from the action all across the state and posting galleries to this site throughout the night.

As for me, I’ll be Mining for information from our Reporters in the field as well as social media to bring you everything you need to know that’s happening in the Round-of-16 of the Iowa high school football playoffs.

State quarterfinal preview coverage

6:20 pm Stay warm, and dry

By the end of tonight, 24 teams will have punched their tickets to the UNI Dome to compete in the state semifinals. The weather out there isn’t great, with rain expected throughout most of the state and temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Expect a heavy dose of the run game to protect the ball in the elements tonight.