Iowa high school football playoff 3A semifinals scores, results

CEDAR FALLS — ADM put up one heck of a fight against top-ranked Harlan, but the Cyclones — or, more accurately, Speedy do-everything playmaker Aidan Hall — was a little too much for the Tigers on Saturday night.

Harlan stormed past ADM, 49-35, in the Class 3A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome. The Tigers’ sensational season will end with a 10-2 record while the Cyclones, now 11-1, advance to next week’s state championship game.

This was a rematch from Week 7, when Harlan, last year’s Class 3A state champs, pummeled ADM 42-7. The Tigers responded to that loss by rattling off four consecutive wins, by a combined score of 245-45, to reach the state semifinal round for the first time since 2011.

Saturday night’s rematch was not the lopsided affair that unfolded in Week 7. Instead, the UNI-Dome hosted a good old-fashioned shootout.

At the final whistle, Harlan and ADM combined for 931 total yards of offense: 482 for Harlan, 449 for ADM. They combined for 12 touchdowns (7 from Harlan, 5 from ADM) and punted just three times (all ADM). The Cyclones were ruthlessly efficient, converting 9-of-12 third-down attempts. ADM countered by going 4-for-4 on fourth-down.

The difference, on this night, was Hall, Harlan’s 6-foot-2, 200-pound do-everything playmaker whose performance on Saturday night likely has Iowa football fans salivating at the idea of ​​him soon joining the Hawkeye program.

