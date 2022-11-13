Iowa high school football playoff 3A semifinals scores, results

CEDAR FALLS — ADM put up one heck of a fight against top-ranked Harlan, but the Cyclones — or, more accurately, Speedy do-everything playmaker Aidan Hall — was a little too much for the Tigers on Saturday night.

Harlan stormed past ADM, 49-35, in the Class 3A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome. The Tigers’ sensational season will end with a 10-2 record while the Cyclones, now 11-1, advance to next week’s state championship game.

This was a rematch from Week 7, when Harlan, last year’s Class 3A state champs, pummeled ADM 42-7. The Tigers responded to that loss by rattling off four consecutive wins, by a combined score of 245-45, to reach the state semifinal round for the first time since 2011.

Saturday night’s rematch was not the lopsided affair that unfolded in Week 7. Instead, the UNI-Dome hosted a good old-fashioned shootout.

At the final whistle, Harlan and ADM combined for 931 total yards of offense: 482 for Harlan, 449 for ADM. They combined for 12 touchdowns (7 from Harlan, 5 from ADM) and punted just three times (all ADM). The Cyclones were ruthlessly efficient, converting 9-of-12 third-down attempts. ADM countered by going 4-for-4 on fourth-down.

The difference, on this night, was Hall, Harlan’s 6-foot-2, 200-pound do-everything playmaker whose performance on Saturday night likely has Iowa football fans salivating at the idea of ​​him soon joining the Hawkeye program.

Hall racked up 312 total yards of offense by himself — or, 64.7% of Harlan’s total Offensive output. He rushed for 238, recorded another 74 receiving on 7 catches, and scored five total touchdowns: four on the ground, plus one on a 14-yard reception in the second quarter to give Harlan a 21-14 lead.

Harlan entered Saturday night’s game boasting Class 3A’s top scoring offense, at 49.2 points per game. ADM wasn’t far behind, at 47.2 points per game. And throughout the first half, these two teams put on a show. A trio of first-half touchdown runs from Aiden Flora helped the Tigers tie the game at 21-all.

But Hall scored on a 5-yard run just before the half to give Harlan the lead again. It was the first of four unanswered touchdown drives for Harlan, turning a tie game into a decisive 49-21 advantage early in the fourth quarter. All told, the Cyclones scored on 7-of-8 true Offensive possessions on Saturday — a Storm ADM just couldn’t keep up with.

Mount Vernon outlasts Humboldt in second Class 3A semifinal

Harlan will face Mount Vernon in next week’s Class 3A state championship game, after the Mustangs fended off Humboldt, 14-6, in the second 3A semifinal on Saturday night.

Mount Vernon got just enough offense from quarterback Joey Rhomberg while the defense locked down Humboldt. Rhomberg’s two touchdowns — an 18-yard touchdown pass to Brady Erickson in the first quarter, then a 4-yard touchdown run on his own in the fourth quarter — was enough while the Mustang defense put the clamps on the Wildcat offense, allowing just 178 yards of offense while racking up 13 tackles for loss.

The Class 3A state championship game is set for Friday, Nov. 19, at 1 pm at the UNI-Dome.

