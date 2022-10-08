Iowa high school football live updates, scores, Highlights from Week 7

With just a few regular-season Fridays remaining, we’re motoring through the Iowa high school football campaign and barreling toward the playoffs. Week 7 action will add more clarity to a postseason picture that features elite teams all across the state.

The Des Moines Register will take you around Iowa Tonight with updates, analysis and commentary from another riveting night of high school football. Keep it right here on the live blog and follow our Reporters for more coverage of the state’s top matchups. Here’s where our staff will be tonight.

8:50 pm — Harlan is on cruise control the entire night

Cyclones roll to a 42-7 win over ADAM. Our Alyssa Hertel with the instant analysis is Class 3A’s top dog.

8:45 pm — Class 5A’s top dog Rolling right along

All Spartans in Iowa City. 35-14 lead late in the third quarter.

8:33 pm — Late kicks now getting to Halftime

Clarinda 36, ​​Des Moines Christian 21

North Scott 41, Clinton 0

Bedford 27, Stanton-Essex 0

St. Albert 37, Sidney 0

Linn-Mar 14, Ottumwa 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, CCA 0

Davenport North 33, Davenport Central 0

Mount Pleasant 20, Burlington 19

8:21 pm — If you need some more Iowa high school football Halftime scores in your life, here you go.

West Des Moines Valley 47, Des Moines Lincoln 0

South Hardin 33, East Marshall 7

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 23, Davenport West 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 7, Albia 0

8:17 pm — Stand up, Gavin Barta

The Bettendorf running back had been used only sparingly so far until a breakout performance tonight. A big reason why the Bulldogs have a hefty lead over Rival Iowa City West.

8:08 p.m. — More Iowa high school football Halftime scores

Grinnell 28, West Burlington 0

Southeast Polk 20, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

South O’Brien 7, Akron Westfield 6

Waukee Northwest 14, Ankeny Centennial 0

Lenox 44, Martensdale-St. Mary 12

Moravia 47, Lamoni 0

Ankeny 51, Des Moines North 0

Spirit Lake 28, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21

Aplington-Parkersburg 35, Central Springs 0

Sioux Center 15, Bishop Heelan 7

West Branch 9, Iowa City Regina 0

Dowling Catholic 38, Ames 0

Pleasant Valley 28, Iowa City High 14

Iowa City Liberty 28, Fort Madison 0

8:03 pm — Some more early Iowa high school football Halftime scores

Forest City 18, New Hampton 14

Don Bosco 21, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 20

Grundy Center 42, BCLUW 0

Bettendorf 35, Iowa City West 0

Southwest Valley 28, Riverside 7

AHSTW 27, Logan-Magnolia 0

Central Lyon/G-LR 21, Sheldon 0

Urbandale 55, Sioux City West 0

Decorah 0, Marion 0

8 pm — Iowa commit Ben Kueter gets City High on the board

A 1-yard TD run from the Hawkeyes commit caps a 10-play, 78-yard drive. Pleasant Valley 21, Little Hawks 7.

7:56 pm — Some early Iowa high school football Halftime scores rolling in

Kuemper Catholic 21, Treynor 0

Harlan 28, ADM 7

West Hancock 26, St. Ansgar 0

Wilton 47, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Wapsie Valley 28, North Tama 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 7, Carroll 0

Unity Christian 10, West Lyon 0

7:47 pm — Some first half Iowa high school football scores

Fort Dodge 36, Storm Lake 7

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 9, Davenport West 0

Fairfield 7, Solon 0

Marshalltown 8, Des Moines Roosevelt 6

Pleasant Valley 21, Iowa City High 0

West Branch 2, Iowa City Regina 0

Pella 14, Oskaloosa 0

Davenport North 13, Davenport Central 0

7:43 pm — Harlan running away with things quickly

7:40 pm — Um….Urbandale?

The J-Hawks were certainly favorites Tonight versus Sioux City West, but 42-0 with 10:30 to go in the second quarter?? We see you, Urby.

7:28 pm — Early Iowa high school football scores

All these games in the first quarter.

Western Dubuque 7, Waterloo East 0

Bettendorf 7, Iowa City West 0

Pleasant Valley 14, Iowa City High 0

East Marshall 7, South Hardin 6

Grinnell 14, West Burlington 0

Harlan 14, ADM 7

North Scott 6, Clinton 0

Iowa City Liberty 14, Fort Madison 0

Columbus 36, North Cedar 0 (!!!!!)

Waukee Northwest 14, Ankeny Centennial 0

7:20 pm — Southeast Polk and Pleasant Valley extend leads

Are these the two best teams in Class 5A? Perhaps so. Rams and Spartans with 14-0 advantages Midway through the first quarter.

7:18 pm — Harlan doing Harlan things

That offense is something else and has been for many years. Teagon Kasperbauer doing his thing early to stick ADM in a quick 14-0 hole.

7:14 pm — Defending champ Southeast Polk up early in an interesting Matchup

The Rams have played several eastern Iowa foes this year and have another one tonight in Cedar Rapids Prairie. Big 33-yard TD pass puts Southeast Polk up first.

7:10 pm — Well. 1 in Class 5A strikes first

A 4th-and-3 conversion from Pleasant Valley’s Makhi Wilson extends the drive, then he scores on the next play via a 14-yard run. City High in an early 7-0 hole.

7:06 pm — Swift start for Urbandale standout and Iowa State commit Kai Black

He hauls in a 35-yard TD to give the J-Hawks an early 7-0 lead over Sioux City West. Barely a minute into the contest.

7:02 pm — Big injury update in what is a big game in Iowa City

City High vs. Pleasant Valley at Bates Field is one of the premier Class 5A matchups tonight, but the Little Hawks will have to enter it without starting quarterback Drew Larson. They’re in street clothes. Quinton Tran starts in his place.

6:35 pm — Big wave of Iowa high school football games set to start

We’ll get a lot of the action Rolling at the top of the hour. A bit Chilly around Iowa compared to past weeks, but many would call this prime football weather.

