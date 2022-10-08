Iowa high school football live updates, scores, Highlights from Week 7

With just a few regular-season Fridays remaining, we’re motoring through the Iowa high school football campaign and barreling toward the playoffs. Week 7 action will add more clarity to a postseason picture that features elite teams all across the state.

The Des Moines Register will take you around Iowa Tonight with updates, analysis and commentary from another riveting night of high school football. Keep it right here on the live blog and follow our Reporters for more coverage of the state’s top matchups. Here’s where our staff will be tonight.

8:50 pm — Harlan is on cruise control the entire night

Cyclones roll to a 42-7 win over ADAM. Our Alyssa Hertel with the instant analysis is Class 3A’s top dog.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button