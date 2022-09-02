Iowa high school football live updates, scores for Week 2 games

Week 1 of the Iowa high school football season is in the rearview mirror and what a week it was.

We had a bunch of ranked matchups, with the highlight coming as Class 5A No. 1 Southeast Polk topped No. 4 Dowling Catholic. There were plenty of upsets, with the biggest stunner coming from previously unranked Liberty going into Kinnick and taking down then-No. 5 City High. The preseason number one team in our Super 10, Ankeny, was down at the half before storming back for a big win.

If Week 2 is anything like last week, we’re in for a treat tonight. Before kickoff, get caught up on all our coverage from Week 1, including fresh rankings and a laundry list of stuff we learned from the opening weekend of football in the state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button