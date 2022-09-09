Iowa high school football live updates, scores, analysis from Week 3

It’s Friday night and you know what that means — there’s high school football happening all across the state.

We’re into the third week of Iowa high school football action, with the first two bringing a lot of drama with them. Last week we had some ranked teams fall, most notably former No. 5 Urbandale dropped out of the standings after a 24-7 loss to Johnston. Well. 2 Ankeny was given a scare for a second straight week but was able to edge past Centennial 17-10. Maybe the most noteworthy action from last week was Mount Vernon snapping its 19-game losing streak to Solon with a 17-14 win over the Spartans.

Week 3 looks to feature some more great action, with No. 3 Ankeny taking is No. 4 Dowling Catholic as one of the many highlights around the state. Here’s some links to get you caught up with everything you need to know heading into the third game of the season.

Everything you need to know for Week 3

6:21 pm Expect Fireworks in Little Cy-Hawk

While tomorrow’s Matchup between Iowa and Iowa State will force the entire state to come to a shutdown tomorrow, tonight’s Matchup between Iowa City and No. 9 Ames should be a lot of fun.

Both teams are tied for the most passing touchdowns in Class 5A with seven. I bet the big Hawkeyes wish they could have just one of those.

What we’re covering in Week 3

If you’re stuck at home or you’re out of town and can’t make it to a game, check out some of the options to stream games online or over the radio. If you can’t find a stream for your favorite school, then stick right here. This blog is your one-stop shop for real-time updates on what’s happening on football fields around Iowa. Plus, just like we have been all season, we’ll have our Reporters on the scene at the most intriguing games around the state to give you the best coverage you could possibly hope for.

Veteran high school Reporter Cody Goodwin (@CodyGoodwin) will be checking out Urbandale take on No. 7 WDM Valley. Both teams come into this Matchup with 1-1 records, but the J-Hawks were stunned last week and fell out of the top-10 in Class 5A while the Tigers dropped a tough game to No. 1 Southeast Polk. Recruiting /high school sports Reporter Alyssa Hertel (@AlyssaHertel) will be in the city checking out undefeated Class 4A No. 7 Norwalk going head-to-head with Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central in a battle of Titans in the second largest class.

Joe Randleman (@JoeRandleman) is just north of Ames to see Roland-Story welcome in Class 3A No. 10 Nevada. Both squads are coming off close Week 2 losses and are looking to bounce back tonight. Raven Moore (@Raven_xreport) is in Iowa City to watch Regina welcome in Mid-Prairie. The Golden Hawks come into the contest undefeated and the Regals split their opening two games.

Finally, Matt Levins will be near the Illinois border to watch Mediapolis travel to West Burlington-Notre Dame. The Falcons have lost two straight to open the season and Mediapolis comes into this one with an unblemished record.

On top of the Reporters out and about tonight, we’ll also have staff Photographers capturing the best images from the action all across the state, including Joseph Cress (@josephwcress) who will be out at the Little Cy-Hawk game between Ames and Iowa City High.

And I’ll be mining information from them and social media to bring you everything you need to know that’s happening in Iowa high school football tonight.