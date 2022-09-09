Iowa high school football live updates, scores, analysis from Week 3

It’s Friday night and you know what that means — there’s high school football happening all across the state.

We’re into the third week of Iowa high school football action, with the first two bringing a lot of drama with them. Last week we had some ranked teams fall, most notably former No. 5 Urbandale dropped out of the standings after a 24-7 loss to Johnston. Well. 2 Ankeny was given a scare for a second straight week but was able to edge past Centennial 17-10. Maybe the most noteworthy action from last week was Mount Vernon snapping its 19-game losing streak to Solon with a 17-14 win over the Spartans.

Week 3 looks to feature some more great action, with No. 3 Ankeny taking is No. 4 Dowling Catholic as one of the many highlights around the state. Here’s some links to get you caught up with everything you need to know heading into the third game of the season.

