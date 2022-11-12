Iowa high school football live updates: 1A, 5A, semifinal games

CEDAR FALLS — Happy Friday. We’re back at the UNI-Dome for Iowa high school football’s state semifinal round.

Earlier today, Van Meter and West Sioux both won to advance to next week’s Class 1A state title game. The Bulldogs beat West Branch, 48-17, in the first game, then the Falcons topped Underwood, 47-7, in the second game.

Up next: Class 5A, which is an all-Central Iowa showdown.

In the first Class 5A semifinal, West Des Moines Valley stunned top-ranked Dowling Catholic, 22-21, in an all-timer. The Tigers rallied from down 21-7 to topple the Mighty Maroons and advance to next week’s Class 5A state Championship game. The Maroons end the year at 10-2 overall.

The second Class 5A semifinal features Southeast Polk, the returning 5A state champions, and Johnston, another small surprise semifinal team after knocking off Ankeny in last week’s quarterfinals. This is the Dragons’ first-ever trip to the state semifinal round.

Be sure to check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for live updates from both games. We’ll offer up-to-date action, stats, commentary, and more. Both Alyssa Hertel and Cody Goodwin are here in Cedar Falls and will offer their expert analysis both here and on Twitter.

Dowling Catholic team runs onto the field before the second round of 5A Playoffs at Williams Stadium in Des Moines on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The Maroons defeated the Wolves, 41-7.

From Thursday Night:Recap, analysis of the Class 4A state semifinal games

Final: West Des Moines Valley 22, Dowling Catholic 21

Wow. Tigers take an incredible, Incredible game here at the UNI-Dome, 22-21 over Dowling Catholic.

Valley reached the Playoffs at 5-4 overall and No. 14 in the final Class 5A RPI. All they’ve done since then is knock off undefeated Pleasant Valley, topple Cedar Falls on the road, and now they’ve taken down top-ranked Dowling Catholic to reach the Class 5A state Championship game.

Unreal postseason run, and an Unreal performance here from the Tigers. This was an all-timer in this legendary West Des Moines rivalry.

Here’s the early game story from Alyssa Hertel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button