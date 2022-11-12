Iowa high school football live updates: 1A, 5A, semifinal games

CEDAR FALLS — Happy Friday. We’re back at the UNI-Dome for Iowa high school football’s state semifinal round.

Earlier today, Van Meter and West Sioux both won to advance to next week’s Class 1A state title game. The Bulldogs beat West Branch, 48-17, in the first game, then the Falcons topped Underwood, 47-7, in the second game.

Up next: Class 5A, which is an all-Central Iowa showdown.

In the first Class 5A semifinal, West Des Moines Valley stunned top-ranked Dowling Catholic, 22-21, in an all-timer. The Tigers rallied from down 21-7 to topple the Mighty Maroons and advance to next week’s Class 5A state Championship game. The Maroons end the year at 10-2 overall.

The second Class 5A semifinal features Southeast Polk, the returning 5A state champions, and Johnston, another small surprise semifinal team after knocking off Ankeny in last week’s quarterfinals. This is the Dragons’ first-ever trip to the state semifinal round.

Be sure to check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for live updates from both games. We’ll offer up-to-date action, stats, commentary, and more. Both Alyssa Hertel and Cody Goodwin are here in Cedar Falls and will offer their expert analysis both here and on Twitter.

From Thursday Night:Recap, analysis of the Class 4A state semifinal games

Final: West Des Moines Valley 22, Dowling Catholic 21

Wow. Tigers take an incredible, Incredible game here at the UNI-Dome, 22-21 over Dowling Catholic.

Valley reached the Playoffs at 5-4 overall and No. 14 in the final Class 5A RPI. All they’ve done since then is knock off undefeated Pleasant Valley, topple Cedar Falls on the road, and now they’ve taken down top-ranked Dowling Catholic to reach the Class 5A state Championship game.

Unreal postseason run, and an Unreal performance here from the Tigers. This was an all-timer in this legendary West Des Moines rivalry.

Here’s the early game story from Alyssa Hertel.

Tigers get the stop, then take the lead

This game has become an all-timer.

Valley’s defense gets the stop, then immediately charges downfield. Michael Provenza hit Ayden Price for 26 at the sideline. Damon Head converted a 3rd-and-2. Provenza hits Zay Robinson on 4th-and-3.

Then Price scored on 2nd-and-goal.

Then Provenze hit Robinson AGAIN for the go-ahead two-point conversion.

Valley leads, 22-21, with 30 seconds left. HOLY COW.

Valley scores to come within one possession

Things could be getting interesting here.

Valley marched 68 yards in 7 plays for a touchdown to come within 21-14 with 5:01 left to play. A good mix of run and pass ended with Damon Head scoring on a 12-yard run. They found a hole and hit the gas.

If Valley’s defense can get one more stop, this could get REALLY interesting. Stay tuned.

Third Quarter: Dowling 21, Valley 7

Dowling will take its 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Valley’s defense is doing enough, although Dowling’s play-calling is a little strange. The Maroons have 118 rushing yards on 28 attempts. That’s a little more than 4 yards per carry. But their last possession before the end of the third quarter went: CJ Phillip run for 4, Jaxon Smolik sack, Smolik run for 5, then punt.

Run the ball more, is what I’m saying.

Anyways, Valley has the ball back to start the fourth. They need a big play or else Dowling might put the hammer down.

Dowling turns a blocked punt into a TD

The second half looked like it would open with back-to-back punts — first Dowling, then Valley, but on the Tigers’ punt attempt, Dowling’s Vinnie Bertagnolli blocked the punt, giving the Maroons the ball on Valley’s 21-yard line.

Four plays later, Dowling scored. Ra’Shawd Davis rumbled through the tackles for a 5-yard TD run. They rushed three times for 21 yards on that four-play scoring drive. Thinking we’ll see more of him and CJ Phillip in this second half.

Dowling leads 21-7 with less than five minutes left in the third quarter. Valley needs a strong response here. We’ll see.

Half: Dowling Catholic 14, WDM Valley 7

An interesting first half ends with the Maroons leading 14-7.

It was interesting for a number of reasons.

After a ruthlessly efficient first drive, Dowling has gone away from what worked, which was running the ball. The Maroons ran the ball 6 times for 37 yards and a touchdown on that first drive. They’ve run the ball 11 times for 40 yards since then.

Dowling has 191 total yards of offense at half, and much of that came on a few big plays, like Smolik’s 55-yard TD to Cooper Nicholson and a 38-yard pass to Hank Brown on that first possession. Maroons have also committed five penalties, which hasn’t helped.

Credit for that can go to Valley’s defense, which buckled down after that opening drive, save for the big play to Nicholson. The Tigers have sacked Smolik twice already and have done well containing him so that he doesn’t get out and run.

Valley’s offense, meanwhile, has been pretty good. The Tigers had 143 yards of offense in the first half, much of which came on Ayden Price’s 50-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Valley’s offense has been at its best when QB Michael Provenza makes quick decisions or when he rolls out to avoid Dowling’s rush, which has been effective to the tune of four tackles for loss and two sacks.

But the Tigers are also emptying the playbook here. They tried a handful of trick plays in that first half, and none of them worked. What did work was the quick passes to Price, Provenza rolling out, or Damon Head and Darius Mason getting the ball in space.

That’s a lot to take in, but it was a fun first half. Valley has stood up much better so far here than they did in Week 8, when Dowling rolled over them 35-3. The Maroons will start the second half with the ball. They could grab this game by the neck with a touchdown drive, or Valley could make it interesting if the defense gets a quick stop.

Buckle up.

Michael Provenza hits Ayden Price for a 50-yard TD

Valley is on the board!

Right after Dowling’s big play, Valley gets one. Michael Provenza hits Ayden Price who sprints 50 yards to the house.

Makes the score 14-7, Dowling, with less than five minutes until halftime. Game on fellas.

Jaxon Smolik hits Cooper Nicholson for a 55-yard TD

After a few punts, Dowling finds the end zone again — this time, on a big pass play.

On 2nd-and-9 on Dowling’s 45-yard-line, Jaxon Smolik hits Cooper Nicholson on a comeback route, then Nicholson shakes the defender and sprints down the sideline for a 55-yard catch-and-run TD.

First Quarter: Dowling 7, Valley 0

In response to Dowling’s first scoring drive, Valley punched right back.

The Tigers marched down the field on an impressive 11-play, 63-yard drive that reached the Maroons’ 2-yard-line. It was a run-dominated drive, led Mostly by QB Michael Provenza and RB Damon Head. Valley had 4th-and-goal from the 2 and went for it, but Dowling’s defense held.

Bummer that it didn’t work out there, but love that Valley Coach Gary Swenson went for the TD there rather than settling for the FG. That’s how you’re going to win this game.

Dowling takes over on its own 2-yard line, and that’s how the first quarter ends.

Valley punts, then Dowling scores

The Tigers moved the chains once on their opening possession, but mustered just seven total yards of offense on their first six plays. They had to punt it away.

Dowling set up shop on his own 25-yard-line and promptly went 75 yards in 7 plays for a touchdown. Jaxon Smolik scored on a 1-yard QB keeper. The drive got started when Smolik hit Hank Brown for a 38-yard catch-and-run out of an RPO, then RB CJ Phillip ran for 14 to put the Maroons on the 2-yard line.

Dowling leads, 7-0, Midway through the first quarter. And away we go.

Dowling wins toss, defers to second half

Valley will begin this first Class 5A game with the ball. Buckle up, and let’s have some fun.

