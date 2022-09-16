Iowa high school football live scores updates, Highlights from Week 4

Can you believe that the Iowa high school football regular season is already a third of the way over?

We’re into Week 4 of the nine-week campaign and things are heating up across the state as teams get in gear to hit their stride and make a playoff push. Week 3 Featured a stunning win got Urbandale over Valley, marking the first tie the J-Hawks topped the Tigers in 13 years. We also saw preseason No. 1 Ankeny hit the loss column for the first time this season after a tight game to No. 3 Dowling Catholic. Iowa City got back on track by dominating then-No. 9 Ames 55-19 in the Little Cy-Hawk game. Don Bosco, perennial 8-man powerhouse, was just a few drives away from hitting triple digits on the scoreboard as they topped Collins-Maxwell 86-12.

