Iowa high school football live scores updates, Highlights from Week 4

Can you believe that the Iowa high school football regular season is already a third of the way over?

We’re into Week 4 of the nine-week campaign and things are heating up across the state as teams get in gear to hit their stride and make a playoff push. Week 3 Featured a stunning win got Urbandale over Valley, marking the first tie the J-Hawks topped the Tigers in 13 years. We also saw preseason No. 1 Ankeny hit the loss column for the first time this season after a tight game to No. 3 Dowling Catholic. Iowa City got back on track by dominating then-No. 9 Ames 55-19 in the Little Cy-Hawk game. Don Bosco, perennial 8-man powerhouse, was just a few drives away from hitting triple digits on the scoreboard as they topped Collins-Maxwell 86-12.

All that is in the past now though, and we’ve got plenty of exciting action across the state Tonight for Week 4, including two top-10 matchups in 5A.

6:15 pm State title rematch in 5A

We got some big games in Iowa’s largest class this week. None are more exciting than a rematch of last season’s state title game. Preseason No. 1 Ankeny is taking on current No. 1 Southeast Polk in about 45 minutes.

The Rams topped the Hawks 24-7 to get a ring on their fingers in last season’s title game. SEP hasn’t really looked in danger at all this season either, winning all three games quite easily. Ankeny on the other hand has not been dominant in any one performance and lost to Dowling Catholic last week.

Follow along with our recruiting reporter, Alyssa Hertel, for updates in this college prospect-powered matchup.

6:10 pm Something’s gotta give

Iowa City Liberty, who are coming off their first loss of the season, boasts a high-flying offense. Their opponent for the night, No. 8 Clear Creek Amana has a stifling defense. The Bolts are scoring over 32 points per game while the Clippers have allowed just 13 points all year long.

What you need to know for Week 4

What we’re covering in Week 4

If you’re stuck at home or you’re out of town and can’t make it to a game, check out some of the options to stream games online or over the radio. If you can’t find a stream for your favorite school, then stick right here. This blog is your one-stop shop for real-time updates on what’s happening on football fields around Iowa. Plus, just like we have been all season, we’ll have our Reporters on the scene at the most intriguing games around the state to give you the best coverage you could possibly hope for.

Veteran high school Reporter Cody Goodwin (@CodyGoodwin) is taking in the first of the top-10 matchups in the largest class. He’ll be watching No. 3 Dowling Catholic take on No. 9 Iowa City High at Valley Stadium. The Little Hawks offense has been rolling recently, coming away with a 55-19 win over then-No. 9 Ames last week. Recruiting /high school sports Reporter Alyssa Hertel (@AlyssaHertel) will be out at Southeast Polk to watch the top-ranked, undefeated Rams welcome in preseason No. 1 Ankeny. The Hawks have fallen down to No. 4 in the rankings after a loss to Dowling last week.

Joe Randleman (@JoeRandleman) is just north of. the metro area in Ames to watch the Little Cyclones welcome in Des Moines East. Ames has had a stellar offense for two of the first three weeks this season but had a tough time getting going last week in Iowa City. They’ll try and get back on track against a 1-2 Scarlets squad. Raven Moore (@Raven_xreport) is checking out one of the newest teams in our rankings, Class 4A No. 9 Clear Creek Amana. They won big over Washington last week and are taking on an Iowa City Liberty team that’s hungry to get back in the top-10 after falling to Western Dubuque in Week 3.

Finally, Matt Levins will be in the southeast corner of the state to watch Burlington try and increase its winning streak to three games as the Grayhounds take on the Ottumwa Bulldogs.

On top of the Reporters out and about tonight, we’ll also have staff Photographers capturing the best images from the action all across the state and posting galleries to this site throughout the night.

As for me, I’ll be Mining information from our Reporters out in the field and from social media to bring you everything you need to know that’s happening in Iowa high school football tonight.