Iowa high school football live score updates, Highlights from Week 6

How is it Week 6 already?

Just three more games after Tonight for high school football teams around the state, which means every school in the state is doing everything they can to put themselves in a good spot for the final playoff push over the final few games of the regular season.

Last week didn’t bring many surprises, but it did bring a few fun storylines with it. Des Moines North has a shot to come away with its first winning season in over 45 years when they take on Roosevelt tonight. A big reason for their resurgence is running back Aron Gonkaryon, who leads the state in all-purpose yards.

There’s only one big top-10 matchup this weekend in the state’s largest class. Well. 6 Urbandale is taking on No. 8 Ankeny Centennial. The Jaguars lost their first two games of the season, but have rattled off three straight wins to earn a spot in our top-10 rankings in 5A. The J-Hawks came into the season with a hyped-up offense, but they struggled over the first two weeks of the season. They’ve hit their stride now though, outscoring opponents 85-13 over the last two weeks.

Those are just two highlights in a slate chock-full of exciting matchups across the state tonight. We’ve got you covered for all the action right here if you can’t make it out to a stadium tonight. Here’s all our coverage from the last week to get you set up for the craziness that’s going to ensue when toe meets leather in just a few minutes.

7:00 We have kickoff

The early slate of games just kicked off around the state. No scoring action to report just yet, at least that we’ve heard about, but you better believe the scores will start rolling in here in the next few moments.

6:30 pm Alyssa Hertel in place for a DMPS battle

Our recruiting and HS sports Reporter Alyssa Hertel has arrived to watch Des Moines North try and secure its first winning season in 46 years and win the Outright DMPS football title for the first time in 46 years. The Polar Bears are already 4-1, but a Des Moines Roosevelt Squad stands in their way Tonight and is the toughest challenge they’ve had all season.

6:22 pm Bondurant-Farrar emulating the Hawkeyes

At the end of the first quarter of their Homecoming game against Perry, the Bluejays will stop everything and wave towards the east, in the direction of the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. It’s a tradition that the Iowa Hawkeyes do each week to remind the patients there that they’re not alone in their fight.

The Bluejays will be collecting donations for the Stead Family Children’s hospital throughout the night as a way to put a cap on September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Getting you set for Week 6

On top of this blog to keep you updated on happenings across the state, we’ll have Reporters throughout Iowa keeping you up to date too. Recruiting /high school sports Reporter Alyssa Hertel (@AlyssaHertel) is at Des Moines North where the Polar Bears could make history. They’re taking on Roosevelt for a shot at the Outright DMPS title. Veteran high school Reporter Cody Goodwin (@CodyGoodwin) will be out watching Waukee Northwest as they welcome in Sioux City East. The Wolves got their first win of the season in an upset over Johnston two weeks ago and had a bye week to prepare for the 4-1 Black Raiders.

Joe Randleman (@JoeRandleman) is just north of the metro area in Ames to watch the Little Cyclones, who boast one of the most well-rounded offenses in the entire state. They’re averaging close to 40 points per game and have scored more than 50 in two straight weeks. Council Bluffs Lincoln will try and slow them down tonight. Raven Moore (@Raven_xreport) is checking out Solon’s Homecoming game when they take on Washington. The Spartans have won two straight by a combined score of 71-10. Meanwhile, the Demons have lost three in a row.

Finally, Matt Levins will be in the southeast corner of the state to see if West Burlington Notre Dame can bounce back from a 36-0 loss to Solon last week. They’ve won just one game all year and are taking on a Fairfield Squad that’s on a two-game winning streak, although those wins came by a combined two points.

On top of the Reporters out and about tonight, we’ll also have staff Photographers capturing the best images from the action all across the state and posting galleries to this site throughout the night.

As for me, I’ll be Mining information from our Reporters out in the field and from social media to bring you everything you need to know that’s happening in Iowa high school football tonight.