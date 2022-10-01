Iowa high school football live score updates, Highlights from Week 6

How is it Week 6 already?

Just three more games after Tonight for high school football teams around the state, which means every school in the state is doing everything they can to put themselves in a good spot for the final playoff push over the final few games of the regular season.

Last week didn’t bring many surprises, but it did bring a few fun storylines with it. Des Moines North has a shot to come away with its first winning season in over 45 years when they take on Roosevelt tonight. A big reason for their resurgence is running back Aron Gonkaryon, who leads the state in all-purpose yards.

There’s only one big top-10 matchup this weekend in the state’s largest class. Well. 6 Urbandale is taking on No. 8 Ankeny Centennial. The Jaguars lost their first two games of the season, but have rattled off three straight wins to earn a spot in our top-10 rankings in 5A. The J-Hawks came into the season with a hyped-up offense, but they struggled over the first two weeks of the season. They’ve hit their stride now though, outscoring opponents 85-13 over the last two weeks.

